'Caustic Discourse': GREAT Thread Explains How the Left Usurped Our Universities to Enact Social Change

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

There was a time when our colleges and universities were heralded as bastions of learning, critical thinking, and academic progress.

Harvard -- all of the Ivy Leaguers, really -- was the gold standard, and we wanted our kids to attend those schools. These days, even though Harvard is offering free tuition to those families making less than $200,000, this writer would never send her son there (he wouldn't get in anyway: he's a white male, and therefore, all that's wrong with the world, apparently).

So what happened?

How did colleges and universities go from wonderful to woke? Here's a thread that explains how the Left usurped our institutions of higher learning (for their own political gain, of course).

'My personal truth' and all that.

'Caustic discourse' is exactly what they use to shut down debate.

These bodies of knowledge are directly tied into our culture, and the Left knows politics is downstream of culture. Which is why they infiltrate culture whenever they can.

WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health
Doug P.
If you dared oppose or contradict them, they aimed to destroy you.

This is where 'lived experiences' comes in: the Left knows if do away with the idea of universal truths and facts, they can call anything 'fact' and 'truth' -- this is why they say we have 57 genders with a straight face.

Controlling language is also tremendously powerful.

And we are worse off for it. 

Significantly worse off.

Correct. 

The entire post reads:

Gramsci was an Italian Marxist philosopher and communist leader who developed the concept of cultural hegemony — the idea that control over culture and ideas is key to maintaining political power. He argued that revolutions are won not just on the battlefield, but in schools, media, and institutions.

Gramsci was correct. Modern Leftists know this.

This isn't wrong.

It requires a lot of work from the Right to reclaim these institutions and restore sanity.

But it can be done.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states.

