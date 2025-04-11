'Caustic Discourse': GREAT Thread Explains How the Left Usurped Our Universities to Enact Social Change

There was a time when our colleges and universities were heralded as bastions of learning, critical thinking, and academic progress.

Harvard -- all of the Ivy Leaguers, really -- was the gold standard, and we wanted our kids to attend those schools. These days, even though Harvard is offering free tuition to those families making less than $200,000, this writer would never send her son there (he wouldn't get in anyway: he's a white male, and therefore, all that's wrong with the world, apparently).

Advertisement

So what happened?

How did colleges and universities go from wonderful to woke? Here's a thread that explains how the Left usurped our institutions of higher learning (for their own political gain, of course).

Universities were conquered by leftist political activists who tactically deployed postmodern theories in the service of eroding our confidence in the standards of legitimacy and rules of evidence that stood in the way of the radical left implementing their ideological program... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 11, 2025

'My personal truth' and all that.

These activist professors engaged in the cynical deployment of a caustic discourse in order to cast aspersions on any body of scholarship whose knowledge claims might serve to impugn the moral sensibility and political orthodoxy of the radical left... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 11, 2025

'Caustic discourse' is exactly what they use to shut down debate.

Unable to falsify the claims of these bodies of Western knowledge (or to verify their own), activist scholars instead sought to use dishonest rhetorical tactics and social manipulation to erode our confidence in the very bodies of knowledge that produced Western prosperity... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 11, 2025

These bodies of knowledge are directly tied into our culture, and the Left knows politics is downstream of culture. Which is why they infiltrate culture whenever they can.

To that end they strategically deployed a series of politically motivated theories that were intended to subvert, sabotage, undermine subvert, and "call into question" the truth of any body of knowledge whose claims stood against the vision of the emancipatory left... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 11, 2025

If you dared oppose or contradict them, they aimed to destroy you.

To that end they created a set of politically motivated theories that they strategically deployed to de-legitimizing any claim to knowledge or authority that might be used to justify a rival political program. In essence, it's the tactical utilization of weaponized nihilism... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 11, 2025

This is where 'lived experiences' comes in: the Left knows if do away with the idea of universal truths and facts, they can call anything 'fact' and 'truth' -- this is why they say we have 57 genders with a straight face.

By means of double meaning, playful obfuscation, snark, detached irony, smug passive aggression, and biting sarcasm, they orchestrate a caustic discourse in which there is no objective standards of truth or quality; and in which the winner is determined by rhetorical dominance... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 11, 2025

Controlling language is also tremendously powerful.

Advertisement

The result is an academic milieu in which legitimacy is determined by rhetorical supremacy and social agreement, not truth or rigor.



The result is that our once great towers of intellectual and academic progress lie in ruins, occupied by cynical activists with an axe to grind... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 11, 2025

And we are worse off for it.

Significantly worse off.

Activist professors sought to use Universities as a vehicle for leftist social change rather than truth seeking, and the result was the hollowing out of our great institutions of higher learning and intellectual achievement.



/fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 11, 2025

Correct.

Gramsci knew the real revolution begins in culture. The Left captured universities, weaponized postmodernism, and dismantled truth standards — all to pave the way for ideological control. It wasn’t education. It was a slow coup.



Gramsci was an Italian Marxist philosopher and… — Paulo Sa Elias (@paulosaelias) April 11, 2025

The entire post reads:

Gramsci was an Italian Marxist philosopher and communist leader who developed the concept of cultural hegemony — the idea that control over culture and ideas is key to maintaining political power. He argued that revolutions are won not just on the battlefield, but in schools, media, and institutions.

Advertisement

Gramsci was correct. Modern Leftists know this.

I think the only way out is through Christianity. We tried everything else and nothing stuck. You may not like it, you may not believe, but we’re in a foxhole and the bombs are dropping, the bullets flying. — Hawkshaw (@sam07571920) April 11, 2025

This isn't wrong.

They aren't fully conquered. We can reclaim them. — Chronoscout (stop struggle sessions) (@thechronoscout) April 11, 2025

It requires a lot of work from the Right to reclaim these institutions and restore sanity.

But it can be done.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.