Party of the PEOPLE: GOP Makes HUGE Gains Among Voters Who Were Asked...
Welcome Home! Released Prisoner Ksenia Karelina Has a Special Message for Trump and...
WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Trips Over Stephen Miller While Taking Victory Lap Over...
Karoline Leavitt Compares Number of Questions Trump's Taken So Far to Biden's ENTIRE...
U Know U LYIN'! Jasmine Crockett DROPPED for GOP Budget Thread That's SHOCKINGLY...
'Caustic Discourse': GREAT Thread Explains How the Left Usurped Our Universities to Enact...
Becoming What They HATE: Thread Explaining Why Neocons Have Lost ALL Their Credibility...
YIKES: SoCal Media Station's X Account 'Accidentally' Shares Offensive Word, Blames 'Techn...
James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom for Kamala Voter Who Thinks He...
Anti-Trump, Deep State Attorney Mark Zaid Whines About Losing His Security Clearance and...
HERE WE GO! ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Rapist Fairfax County Dems Have...
VIP
Dem Rep Regrets Laken Riley Act Vote and Explains Her Party's Approval Rating...
DEEP Thinker Kamala Harris Working to Form Her Own Ideas/Policy Institute and HA...

Feathered (Fox and) Friends: Peter Doocy Gets Pestered by a Bird on Live TV (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This writer has known a handful of people who are absolutely terrified of birds. She's not one of them, and her son has a pair of parakeets in his bedroom.

But she's gotta admit, after seeing this video of Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, she gets why some people are scared of our feathered friends:

Advertisement

We would assume he's near where this bird is nesting, or maybe his hair just smells really good.

Probably.

This oppressive attack on a free press cannot stand! We're glad the FBI is on the case!

(Kidding, of course).

Everyone knows birds aren't real.

Yeah, that would've been worse.

*rimshot.gif*

This writer is kinda mad she didn't think of this.

Recommended

WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health
Doug P.
Advertisement

That is a nice haircut.

This writer's son was once dive-bombed by a robin when he got too close to her nest.

You don't mess with mommas.

He handled it like the pro he is.

And we hope they set up in a new location on the White House lawn in the future.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: FOX AND FRIENDS PETER DOOCY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health
Doug P.
Welcome Home! Released Prisoner Ksenia Karelina Has a Special Message for Trump and America
Grateful Calvin
U Know U LYIN'! Jasmine Crockett DROPPED for GOP Budget Thread That's SHOCKINGLY Wrong on So Many Levels
Sam J.
Becoming What They HATE: Thread Explaining Why Neocons Have Lost ALL Their Credibility an EPIC Must-READ
Sam J.
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Trips Over Stephen Miller While Taking Victory Lap Over SCOTUS Ruling on MD Illegal
Sam J.
James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom for Kamala Voter Who Thinks He Looks Smarter Every DAY and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health Doug P.
Advertisement