Feathered (Fox and) Friends: Peter Doocy Gets Pestered by a Bird on Live TV (WATCH)

This writer has known a handful of people who are absolutely terrified of birds. She's not one of them, and her son has a pair of parakeets in his bedroom.

But she's gotta admit, after seeing this video of Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, she gets why some people are scared of our feathered friends:

🚨 "A BIRD JUST LANDED ON MY HEAD": A bird randomly lands on @pdoocy's head on live TV 🤣



LOL!!@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/M7DfiXKfhm — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) April 11, 2025

We would assume he's near where this bird is nesting, or maybe his hair just smells really good.

Nesting season. — Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) April 11, 2025

Probably.

I’ve detained the bird for questioning. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 11, 2025

This oppressive attack on a free press cannot stand! We're glad the FBI is on the case!

(Kidding, of course).

Paid FBI informant to ruin the broadcast! 🦜 — Widiwidi (@TxWidiwidi) April 11, 2025

Everyone knows birds aren't real.

At least the bird didn't poop on him.



🐦💩🤣



Count your blessings Doocy lol — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) April 11, 2025

Yeah, that would've been worse.

Are you saying @pdoocy was hit with “bird flew” — Yankee (@NYsportSuperfan) April 11, 2025

*rimshot.gif*

This writer is kinda mad she didn't think of this.

The bird was jealous of his hair regimen, had to figure it out firsthand. @jimmyfailla https://t.co/cDzk9PJ4ge — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 11, 2025

That is a nice haircut.

It's early spring in DC. I haven't been there but I'm speaking from experience.



My guess is they set up shop a little too close to this momma-to-be bird's nest for her comfort as she prepares to (or already has) laid eggs.



This was a flyover warning to MOVE! https://t.co/S2mb57sihw — BarleyPop (@MikePilbean) April 11, 2025

This writer's son was once dive-bombed by a robin when he got too close to her nest.

You don't mess with mommas.

" Can we get the shampoo guy down here" 🤣 https://t.co/Cv7Vn4Lku0 — Arkadalo (@Arkadalo) April 11, 2025

He handled it like the pro he is.

And we hope they set up in a new location on the White House lawn in the future.

