Party of the PEOPLE: GOP Makes HUGE Gains Among Voters Who Were Asked Which Party Cares More About Them

The hits just keep coming for the Democratic Party. Despite tariffs and trade war concerns and a barrage of constant negative media coverage, President Trump and the Republican Party are still holding strong in polls and public perception.

Another poll shows a seismic shift among voters, and in the favor of the GOP.

WATCH:

A shocker for me given the tariff war: The GOP seems to be in their best position ever for the party who cares more for the needs of people like yourself.



A tie on a metric that Dems have historically led by double digits.



The reason? Huge GOP gains among the working class. pic.twitter.com/BItuHBd2rM — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 11, 2025

The was not a shock to this writer. The Democratic Party is now the party of rich celebrities, illegal immigrants, and radical trans activists invading girls' locker rooms.

They expected voters to just go along with this?

Considering that CNN polls usually lean Dem by a few percentage points, it might be even more heavily +GOP — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) April 11, 2025

Probably correct.

Why is this a shocker? Finally, someone is fighting for the working man and not the stock market class. If you think this is shocking, you are out of touch with reality. GET OUT OF YOUR ECHO CHAMBER. — goomba (@o____principe) April 11, 2025

And this isn't solely an economic issue. It's the cultural issues, too.

I think this is because many working class people bear the brunt of crime and disorder caused by illegal immigration and are moved by Trump’s actually deporting people in a very public way.



The transgender issue and anti DEI also helps Trump with the White working class… — Daniel Aldridge (@daaldridge) April 11, 2025

All of this.

The Dems are risking their platform by concentrating their effort on the, less than 1% of their extremists making the most noise. — Mike (@Mike0243) April 11, 2025

They are, and they don't seem keen to stop any time soon.

virtually all punditry you hear on this is wrong lol https://t.co/1FZaAbTPlv — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 11, 2025

Imagine what the polling would be if pundits and media weren't rabidly anti-Trump.

almost as if the dems have a messaging problem or something. weird. https://t.co/2XUDnnhJsU — hill bader (@badercommahill) April 11, 2025

So weird.

🚨HUGE NUMBERS: CNN reports that Democrats are NO LONGER considered the “party of the people” like they used to.



“NO MORE! NO MORE!”



“It’s truly something I would not have expected…” pic.twitter.com/deIepFSkbK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 11, 2025

This is only unexpected to people not paying attention.

It's glorious. Come down on the 20% side of hot button issues and expect your approval to reflect that.

Voters without a degree=Those who haven't been brainwashed by the left — Jason Moore (@helenboy) April 11, 2025

Where's the lie?

People are waking up:



The Democrats are the party of Wall Street, Big Pharma, and DEI.



The GOP is becoming the party of normal people with jobs, bills, kids, and zero tolerance for BS.



Common sense is found under the GOP umbrella. — Ryan Sheridan NP (@ryansheridannp) April 11, 2025

That's where common sense dwells these days.