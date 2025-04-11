WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name...
Party of the PEOPLE: GOP Makes HUGE Gains Among Voters Who Were Asked Which Party Cares More About Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 11, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The hits just keep coming for the Democratic Party. Despite tariffs and trade war concerns and a barrage of constant negative media coverage, President Trump and the Republican Party are still holding strong in polls and public perception.

Another poll shows a seismic shift among voters, and in the favor of the GOP.

WATCH:

The was not a shock to this writer. The Democratic Party is now the party of rich celebrities, illegal immigrants, and radical trans activists invading girls' locker rooms.

They expected voters to just go along with this?

Probably correct.

And this isn't solely an economic issue. It's the cultural issues, too.

All of this.

They are, and they don't seem keen to stop any time soon.

Imagine what the polling would be if pundits and media weren't rabidly anti-Trump.

So weird.

This is only unexpected to people not paying attention.

It's glorious. Come down on the 20% side of hot button issues and expect your approval to reflect that.

Where's the lie?

That's where common sense dwells these days.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

