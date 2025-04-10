HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and Mechanic Industries (WATCH)

Anyone even remotely familiar with American late-night television and comedy knows who Jay Leno is, and they know that he's famous for three things: the 'Tonight Show', his chin, and his love of classic cars.

So it's no surprise Leno was in Sacramento this week, pushing legislators to exempt classic cars from smog checks.

A reporter asked him why he's focused on this issue (because, of course), and Leno gave a great answer.

WATCH:

Jay Leno spent the day at the CA Capitol, pushing to exempt classic cars from smog checks.



I asked him why —with everything else going on— he’s using his influence on this.



“I don’t want the Hot Rod business, or mechanical business, to leave the way the film business did..” pic.twitter.com/mGthNSGw1h — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 9, 2025

Democratic policies destroy everything.

According to Grok, there are 300,000 to 500,000 classic cars in California. The supposed environmental damage done by those classic cars is far less than the economic damage that would come from forcing more businesses to leave the state of California.

Grok also estimates mechanics and auto repair businesses generate between $10 and $12 billion for the state, including wages of $3.7 to $4 billion for mechanics.

"With everything else going on" gfy — Luke (@lateforapex) April 10, 2025

The Left who make everyone bend to their whims have the audacity to shame Leno for speaking on an issue he cares about.

If they don’t pass this all the good mechanics and supporting machine shops will gradually leave California. This is critical industrial base, and classic cars is a great way to support your most skilled machinists and mechanics outside wartime production — Caspius (@ItsCaspius) April 10, 2025

They don't seem to care about certain businesses leaving the state, it seems.

I worked for a giant media corporation and we wanted to change out our 1 megawatt backup diesel power generator and put in a 10 megawatt unit.

The State said we’d need to purchase a million carbon credits each year.

We did so, but had to sell the old unit to a business in Mexico… — Quail Whisperer (@QuailWhisperer) April 9, 2025

A massive scam.

Jay Leno has one of the largest classic car collections in California. It's no surprise he's lobbying for this.



I'm on his side. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) April 9, 2025

So is this writer.

Why? Because he wants to, and it is his right.



He's paid enough in taxes in his lifetime to submit any question to his representatives.



Why do you assume his priorities are the same as yours? — Unfettered Dad (@UnfetteredDad) April 10, 2025

Leftists -- and this include the journalist class -- don't understand that other people have different priorities, because they live in bubbles.

This is like banning 50s/60s guitars or clothing. Classic cars are one thing California did perfectly. — 5 Rounds Rapid (@5iveroundsrapid) April 9, 2025

So, of course, they're gonna ruin that, too.

The replies are hysterical. "The elites looking out for themselves!" No, this is a situation in which an "elite" has the influence to speak for himself and others. Not everyone who owns a 1970 Chevelle SS in California is a millionaire. https://t.co/X6x9lOtbSH — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 10, 2025

Exactly this.

Leno is the hero we don't deserve. Save CA https://t.co/FQYA8mT4IA — Lama Bob (@oxfordcommanaw) April 9, 2025

Hopefully he's got the clout to persuade the legislature.

Not only are classic cars nearly impossible to smog but why does it matter tbh? The parts are unobtainium. Classic cars % of smog is so small that it shouldn’t matter. https://t.co/bLZcxrLCj4 — TrashBoat 🚤 (@Brandenkreed) April 10, 2025

Sucking the joy out of life is just a bonus for Democrats.