HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and Mechanic Industries (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 10, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Anyone even remotely familiar with American late-night television and comedy knows who Jay Leno is, and they know that he's famous for three things: the 'Tonight Show', his chin, and his love of classic cars.

So it's no surprise Leno was in Sacramento this week, pushing legislators to exempt classic cars from smog checks.

A reporter asked him why he's focused on this issue (because, of course), and Leno gave a great answer.

WATCH:

Democratic policies destroy everything.

According to Grok, there are 300,000 to 500,000 classic cars in California. The supposed environmental damage done by those classic cars is far less than the economic damage that would come from forcing more businesses to leave the state of California.

Grok also estimates mechanics and auto repair businesses generate between $10 and $12 billion for the state, including wages of $3.7  to $4 billion for mechanics.

The Left who make everyone bend to their whims have the audacity to shame Leno for speaking on an issue he cares about.

They don't seem to care about certain businesses leaving the state, it seems.

A massive scam.

So is this writer.

Leftists -- and this include the journalist class -- don't understand that other people have different priorities, because they live in bubbles.

So, of course, they're gonna ruin that, too.

Exactly this.

Hopefully he's got the clout to persuade the legislature.

Sucking the joy out of life is just a bonus for Democrats.

