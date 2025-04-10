VOTER FRAUD: Georgia Democrat Says the Quiet Part Out Loud by Calling Proof of Citizenship a 'Poll Tax'

If you pay even a tiny bit of attention to what the Democratic Party says, it's very clear they believe there should be no laws governing voting or to prevent voter fraud.

Advertisement

They want a free-for-all at the ballot box so they can rig the system and install themselves as rulers of a one-party system that forever shuts out Republicans and ignores the voice of half the country.

Defenders of democracy, indeed.

Here's Democrat Nikema Williams, from Georgia, who says the idea of proving someone is a citizen is a 'poll tax.'

WATCH:

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) says requiring proof of citizenship in order to vote is a "poll tax” and “voter suppression” pic.twitter.com/hMgorp12pI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2025

They imported millions of illegal immigrants to give them voting rights. And Rep. Williams just said the quiet part out loud for us all to hear.

What if voter IDs are free? Does the "poll tax" include simply proving you have the right to vote in an election?



It's so obvious that all the Democrats care about is cheating — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 10, 2025

That's what she's saying -- any attempt to make sure someone can legally vote in an election is a 'poll tax' so she can justify doing away with it.

This is legit insane. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) April 10, 2025

That's the Democratic Party's modus operandi these days: insanity.

Hey, I have to put gas in my car to go vote......is "that" a poll tax? — MAGA25_TrumpWins (@Maga25_Trump) April 10, 2025

Don't give them any ideas, they'd probably argue it is.

This is what happens when even words can become trans. — Jordan Bush (@jmbushwrites) April 10, 2025

Yes, it is.

And the Left knows this. Control the language, and you have tremendous power.

For a quarter a pop, we'll chip in to help make this happen.

Democrats want non-citizens to vote? https://t.co/acJLyvxBo8 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 10, 2025

Yes.

That much is clear.

Well that's a lie. Licenses to fly, drive, smoke, buy alcohol, weapons etc... the amount of things you need an ID for are not as important as voting. https://t.co/Q2R5rADgqP — Rino162 (@Rino1621) April 10, 2025

The list of things you need an ID for is long.

Literally need an ID to do anything. All poll taxes according to this race baiting fraud. Get serious. https://t.co/jX9aZlqlP2 — kelso02 (@kelso2002) April 10, 2025

Advertisement

This writer had a realization this morning about voter ID, and needing IDs to do a lot of other things. The Left thinks being anti-voter ID is a winning argument because -- as DOGE has shown us -- they're okay with not confirming identities for things like Social Security or Medicare. They'd probably do away with those requirements if they could.

Requiring citizens get a license to drive is a freedom of movement tax. Requiring citizens to have a firearms license is a freedom of 2nd amendment tax. Anyone else want to play? https://t.co/mHe1gYPvFc — Deb Johnson (@djjsilkfarm) April 10, 2025

Oh! This is a fun game!

If you can’t figure out how to get an ID you shouldn’t be voting anyway https://t.co/nDp5NDjmDK — vladimirpoontin (@vladimirpoonti1) April 10, 2025

Probably not a bad idea, frankly.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



