VOTER FRAUD: Georgia Democrat Says the Quiet Part Out Loud by Calling Proof of Citizenship a 'Poll Tax'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 10, 2025
Twitchy

If you pay even a tiny bit of attention to what the Democratic Party says, it's very clear they believe there should be no laws governing voting or to prevent voter fraud.

They want a free-for-all at the ballot box so they can rig the system and install themselves as rulers of a one-party system that forever shuts out Republicans and ignores the voice of half the country.

Defenders of democracy, indeed.

Here's Democrat Nikema Williams, from Georgia, who says the idea of proving someone is a citizen is a 'poll tax.'

WATCH:

They imported millions of illegal immigrants to give them voting rights. And Rep. Williams just said the quiet part out loud for us all to hear.

That's what she's saying -- any attempt to make sure someone can legally vote in an election is a 'poll tax' so she can justify doing away with it.

That's the Democratic Party's modus operandi these days: insanity.

Don't give them any ideas, they'd probably argue it is.

Yes, it is.

And the Left knows this. Control the language, and you have tremendous power.

For a quarter a pop, we'll chip in to help make this happen.

Yes.

That much is clear.

The list of things you need an ID for is long.

This writer had a realization this morning about voter ID, and needing IDs to do a lot of other things. The Left thinks being anti-voter ID is a winning argument because -- as DOGE has shown us -- they're okay with not confirming identities for things like Social Security or Medicare. They'd probably do away with those requirements if they could.

Oh! This is a fun game!

Probably not a bad idea, frankly.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

