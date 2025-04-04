Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump...
NC Court Rules 65K Voters Have Fifteen Days to Prove Eligibility In Contested Supreme Court Race

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

Well, this is interesting.

North Carolina's Supreme Court race is extremely close, with the Democrat incumbent Alison Riggs ahead by just 700 votes. The North Carolina Court of Appeals has just ruled 2-1 that 65,000 voters must prove their eligibility or have their votes tossed:

Here's more from Bloomberg:

A GOP challenger to a sitting North Carolina justice won a state appeals court ruling Friday that tosses or requires the 'curing' of more than 60,000 votes.

The ruling would almost certainly give the race between North Carolina Justice Allison Riggs (D) and appeals court Judge Jefferson Griffin (R) over to the GOP contender given the skew in favor for Democrats among the ballots he challenged.

Two Republican judges on the panel ruled that 'never residents'—adults who were moved out-of-North Carolina abroad by their parents before turning 18—who voted in the November 2024 race weren’t entitled to cast ballots. The remainder of the challenged ballots—either overseas voters who didn’t supply a photo ID, or local voters whose registrations didn’t include a driver’s license or social security number—would be given 15 business days after state election officials contact them to cure their registrations.

If they moved out of NC before the age of 18, why are they entitled to vote? If they haven't proven their identity per state law, their ballots should be tossed.

And if you look at the graphic, the gap is only 70 votes, not 700.

Probably, which is why the Left is freaking out over this.

USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling Female Fencer
Amy Curtis
Right. If she won fair and square, fine. Them's the breaks.

But if these voters were ineligible to cast ballots, that's a whole different issue.

The Left tells us this never happens.

Except when it happens again and again.

This graphic has a corrected vote total at 700.

Democrats would have no problem with this if invalid ballots leaned Republican. But they don't.

Weird how that always happens.

We're sure there will be updates to this case and we'll keep you posted.

