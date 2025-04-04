NC Court Rules 65K Voters Have Fifteen Days to Prove Eligibility In Contested Supreme Court Race

Well, this is interesting.

North Carolina's Supreme Court race is extremely close, with the Democrat incumbent Alison Riggs ahead by just 700 votes. The North Carolina Court of Appeals has just ruled 2-1 that 65,000 voters must prove their eligibility or have their votes tossed:

Advertisement

Here's more from Bloomberg:

A GOP challenger to a sitting North Carolina justice won a state appeals court ruling Friday that tosses or requires the 'curing' of more than 60,000 votes. The ruling would almost certainly give the race between North Carolina Justice Allison Riggs (D) and appeals court Judge Jefferson Griffin (R) over to the GOP contender given the skew in favor for Democrats among the ballots he challenged. Two Republican judges on the panel ruled that 'never residents'—adults who were moved out-of-North Carolina abroad by their parents before turning 18—who voted in the November 2024 race weren’t entitled to cast ballots. The remainder of the challenged ballots—either overseas voters who didn’t supply a photo ID, or local voters whose registrations didn’t include a driver’s license or social security number—would be given 15 business days after state election officials contact them to cure their registrations.

If they moved out of NC before the age of 18, why are they entitled to vote? If they haven't proven their identity per state law, their ballots should be tossed.

And if you look at the graphic, the gap is only 70 votes, not 700.

That is excellent news as there is a good chance republicans will win this SC race. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) April 4, 2025

Probably, which is why the Left is freaking out over this.

Wow that's great news! If she won fairly, so be it. But I have a feeling........ https://t.co/cEIMw3Kat2 — KTlew👽 (@KimLEWou812) April 4, 2025

Right. If she won fair and square, fine. Them's the breaks.

But if these voters were ineligible to cast ballots, that's a whole different issue.

This would almost certainly overturn the election results. Most of these ballots in question are Democratic ballots. https://t.co/gRYB8m66cF — Carolina Cunuck 🫡 (@RDethicc) April 4, 2025

The Left tells us this never happens.

Except when it happens again and again.

North Carolina Court of Appeals orders 65,000 voters to prove eligibility in Supreme Court race as Republican Jefferson Griffin challenges 700-vote deficit. pic.twitter.com/O8hBSsszYR — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) April 4, 2025

This graphic has a corrected vote total at 700.

MAGA stealing elections, folks. Don't let them steal your vote, North Carolina! https://t.co/oQH5qwEM34 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 4, 2025

Democrats would have no problem with this if invalid ballots leaned Republican. But they don't.

Weird how that always happens.

We're sure there will be updates to this case and we'll keep you posted.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people