SHADOW GOVERNMENT: DNC Chair Martin Announces Unelected 'People's Cabinet' of Experts to 'Fight Trump'

The other day, weirdo Tim Walz advocated creating a 'shadow government' to 'tell the truth' about the Trump administration.

Today, it appears the DNC Chair Ken Martin has taken Walz's advice, and announced they've created a 'People's Cabinet' of 'experts.'

DNC Chair Ken Martin announced the creation of a "People's Cabinet" filled with "experts" that will be used to "fight back" against Trump.



Effectively a “shadow government.”



These people are insanepic.twitter.com/Yebt2xvIAh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 4, 2025

And we'll ignore them because the term 'expert' is utterly meaningless these days, thanks to Leftists.

They are begging.....begging for a civil war. And they don't understand what that will entail...... — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 4, 2025

This is what actually threatening democracy looks like.

Insane and wanting/rooting for America to fall. — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) April 4, 2025

They hate America, so of course they want it to fail.

He told a lie in the first 20 seconds of the video. He says, "Trump has stacked his cabinet with billionaires. How many billionaires are in Trump's cabinet? — Eric (@Eric130_7) April 4, 2025

None that we're aware of.

Elon Musk isn't a Cabinet member.

Who elected their so-called "people's cabinet?"

I wasn't notified of an election. — ᗪᗩᗪE ᗰᑌᖇᑭᕼY (@0x0Cool) April 4, 2025

Excellent point.

They've been complaining about 'unelected' Elon Musk for months and now they appoint unelected experts to a shadow government.

Oh I thought it said the people's cabaret that would be more in tune with the DNC though — jokerfan (@jokerfan) April 4, 2025

Heh.

JAZZ HANDS!

Oh goody. The same ppl who brought us Afghanistan withdraw, 12% inflation and lockdowns. — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) April 4, 2025

Whee!

The same experts who told us the vaccine would eradicate COVID? The people spoke, and we did NOT vote for the “People’s Caninet” full of Anthony Fauci-type “experts” with different backgrounds. https://t.co/JPiBxUKry1 — Jen (@PNWthatBITCH) April 4, 2025

And this is why no one will trust or listen to this 'People's Cabinet' or its 'experts.'

And your main billionaire supporter hates America. Come back when your party is ready to support America instead of trying to destroy it https://t.co/kR2Pp7Y9sA — Frank Unger (@unger_fran153) April 4, 2025

They'll never support America.

Be careful, you be locked up in Solitary Confinement for 4 yrs for being an Insurrectionist! https://t.co/zCHEYeF8kR — Bring back Sane People (@KimiMunroe) April 4, 2025

Remember when this sort of thing was election denialism and insurrection? Good times.

