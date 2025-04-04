The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With...
SHADOW GOVERNMENT: DNC Chair Martin Announces Unelected 'People's Cabinet' of Experts to 'Fight Trump'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 04, 2025
Twitchy

The other day, weirdo Tim Walz advocated creating a 'shadow government' to 'tell the truth' about the Trump administration.

Today, it appears the DNC Chair Ken Martin has taken Walz's advice, and announced they've created a 'People's Cabinet' of 'experts.'

WATCH:

And we'll ignore them because the term 'expert' is utterly meaningless these days, thanks to Leftists.

This is what actually threatening democracy looks like.

They hate America, so of course they want it to fail.

None that we're aware of.

Elon Musk isn't a Cabinet member.

Excellent point.

They've been complaining about 'unelected' Elon Musk for months and now they appoint unelected experts to a shadow government.

Heh.

JAZZ HANDS!

Whee!

And this is why no one will trust or listen to this 'People's Cabinet' or its 'experts.'

They'll never support America.

Remember when this sort of thing was election denialism and insurrection? Good times.

