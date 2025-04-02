Should Have Sent a Poet: Scott Jennings Has Hilarious Haiku for Cory Booker's...
Jessica Tarlov Tries (& Fails) to Trap Elon Musk!
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her...
VIP
Spot the Bias In ABC News' Headline About the WI Supreme Court Election...
'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans...
NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference...
'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' Star Val Kilmer Dead at 65
VIP
W Is for 'Winsome Sears': Why Republicans MUST Win the Virginia Election This...
Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA...
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from...
Cory Booker’s Record 25 Hour Filibuster Overshadowed by Dem Party’s All-Time Low 21%...
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and...
VIP
Woman Claims MAGA Woke the Beast, Promises Woke 2.0

The Student Loan Forgiveness Grift Is Back Like a Bad Burrito As CNBC Shares One Woman's $250K Sob Story

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 02, 2025
ImgFlip

Huh.

We thought that with the reelection of Donald Trump, the Left would give up on its unfair, fiscally insane plan to forgive billions in student loan debt.

Guess not.

Advertisement

Here's CNBC, performing some desperate media CPR on an issue that just needs to die already:

Yeah, it sucks to have more student loan debt than the cost of some houses.

But no one made this woman take out the debt.

More from CNBC:

Aubrey Bertram was starting to imagine her life without student debt.

Bertram, a staff attorney at Wild Montana, a nonprofit that works on land conservation in the state, had just around 2½ years left of payments before her $247,804 federal student loan balance would be excused under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

But for many months now, she’s been frozen on her timeline to that relief.


'We’re not getting credit,' said Bertram, 35. 'This time has been devastating.'

Bertram took out her loans in law school knowing that she’d work in public service and pursue PSLF.

'That was the only way taking on this debt made any sense,' Bertram said.

It's not the taxpayers' fault she took a job assuming PSLF would be available.

Yeah, it is good.

Yes, it is.

Recommended

'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak
Doug P.
Advertisement

We should be.

That's next on the Left's list, undoubtedly.

There are a lot of people paying their student loan (and other) debts.

There are a lot of people who busted their butts to pay for college without taking on debt.

So are we.

Fixed the CNBC headline.

Remember: Joe Biden was one of the politicians who moved to block making student loan debt dischargeable in bankruptcy.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags: CNBC STUDENT LOANS STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION STUDENT LOAN CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak
Doug P.
Should Have Sent a Poet: Scott Jennings Has Hilarious Haiku for Cory Booker's Publicity Stunt
Grateful Calvin
'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans Ideology
Grateful Calvin
Jessica Tarlov Tries (& Fails) to Trap Elon Musk!
Twitchy Video
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference Between Soros and Musk
Doug P.
NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over Hunter Biden's Laptop
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak Doug P.
Advertisement