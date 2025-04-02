The Student Loan Forgiveness Grift Is Back Like a Bad Burrito As CNBC Shares One Woman's $250K Sob Story

Huh.

We thought that with the reelection of Donald Trump, the Left would give up on its unfair, fiscally insane plan to forgive billions in student loan debt.

Guess not.

Here's CNBC, performing some desperate media CPR on an issue that just needs to die already:

35-year-old was 29 months away from getting her $247,804 student debt forgiven. Now she's stuck https://t.co/qKnSaUiiTI — CNBC (@CNBC) April 2, 2025

Yeah, it sucks to have more student loan debt than the cost of some houses.

But no one made this woman take out the debt.

More from CNBC:

Aubrey Bertram was starting to imagine her life without student debt. Bertram, a staff attorney at Wild Montana, a nonprofit that works on land conservation in the state, had just around 2½ years left of payments before her $247,804 federal student loan balance would be excused under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. But for many months now, she’s been frozen on her timeline to that relief.

'We’re not getting credit,' said Bertram, 35. 'This time has been devastating.' Bertram took out her loans in law school knowing that she’d work in public service and pursue PSLF. 'That was the only way taking on this debt made any sense,' Bertram said.

It's not the taxpayers' fault she took a job assuming PSLF would be available.

Yeah, it is good.

Holy that’s a lot of debt — Hakim (@kareemjeanjr) April 2, 2025

Yes, it is.

Nobody’s upset with higher ed for charging $250k for a career? Shouldn’t we be bothered there’s a system price gouging kids with zero experience and world knowledge to accept a $250k loan in exchange for perpetual servitude into the system?? — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) April 2, 2025

We should be.

People are also stuck paying a $247,804 mortgage loan. But they're not demanding or expecting other taxpayers to pay their mortgage for them. Where does one apply to have their mortgage debt forgiven and still keep their home? — dawn (@GoForDawn) April 2, 2025

That's next on the Left's list, undoubtedly.

Stuck how? Having to tighten up her budget and actually pay the debt that she owes?



I got news for ya — Unfettered Dad (@UnfetteredDad) April 2, 2025

There are a lot of people paying their student loan (and other) debts.

There are a lot of people who busted their butts to pay for college without taking on debt.

Woo Hoo, I am happy that I do not have to pay for your law degree! https://t.co/ejvvedsoOh — Busster (@mbusster) April 2, 2025

So are we.

*stuck paying off the loan she took out voluntarily https://t.co/YsytAqjTlu — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 2, 2025

Fixed the CNBC headline.

I'm so proud today. If you read through the comments under this story, most everyone is roasting it. The boo hoo grift is over lefties, all you can do is increase the amount of mocking you receive for this kind of foolishness. https://t.co/wnXlgoUQrI — Time for Valor (@timeforvalor) April 2, 2025

Remember: Joe Biden was one of the politicians who moved to block making student loan debt dischargeable in bankruptcy.

