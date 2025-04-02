'This Scoop Is GARBAGE:' Karoline Leavitt SHUTS DOWN Rumors Musk Is Getting Out of DOGE

VIP
A Conspiracy of Dunces
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 02, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This writer has seen rumors circulating for a few days now that Elon Musk is stepping back from DOGE, less than three months after President Trump's inauguration.

It always struck her as a Leftist's daydream, and now Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is putting to rest the persistent rumors.

Check it out:

She's such an upgrade from the last two Press Secretaries.

All they do is lie.

And that's all they are: propagandists.

They desperately need to drive that wedge.

We wouldn't be surprised if that's what they're trying to do.

Seriously.

Oh, look.

Tater chimed in.

Media has zero credibility these days.

