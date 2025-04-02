'This Scoop Is GARBAGE:' Karoline Leavitt SHUTS DOWN Rumors Musk Is Getting Out of DOGE

This writer has seen rumors circulating for a few days now that Elon Musk is stepping back from DOGE, less than three months after President Trump's inauguration.
It always struck her as a Leftist's daydream, and now Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is putting to rest the persistent rumors.
Check it out:
This “scoop” is garbage.— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 2, 2025
Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete. https://t.co/Brppff6SKi
She's such an upgrade from the last two Press Secretaries.
President Trump said as much on camera in the Oval Office a couple of days ago.— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 2, 2025
Libs are pathetic.
All they do is lie.
The propaganda playbook. Find event that happens, realize people have low information, spin your own narrative around the event, and trick ignorant people. Fortunately we live in the age where people can call it out directly.— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 2, 2025
And that's all they are: propagandists.
Fake news is making their 256th attempt to drive a wedge between Trump and Elon— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 2, 2025
They desperately need to drive that wedge.
Recommended
They're trying to build pressure on Elon to ACTUALLY resign by demonstrating that the Tesla stock price rebounds.— CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) April 2, 2025
Let me be clear: This is stock manipulation, which is a CRIME.
We wouldn't be surprised if that's what they're trying to do.
this tweet has instantly sent $TSLA down 2% pic.twitter.com/u2rrhhQpTX— Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 2, 2025
Seriously.
a deflection, not a denial: https://t.co/YLaz9swFoH— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 2, 2025
Oh, look.
Tater chimed in.
.@politico has become a tabloid paper that would rather run fake news for clicks than real reporting. This is exactly why @POTUS and @DOGE have terminated millions of dollars in wasteful, government contracts to so-called news organizations that have diminished their credibility… https://t.co/PUhh66AEdi— Harrison Fields (@HFields47) April 2, 2025
Media has zero credibility these days.
Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member