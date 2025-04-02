'This Scoop Is GARBAGE:' Karoline Leavitt SHUTS DOWN Rumors Musk Is Getting Out of DOGE

This writer has seen rumors circulating for a few days now that Elon Musk is stepping back from DOGE, less than three months after President Trump's inauguration.

It always struck her as a Leftist's daydream, and now Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is putting to rest the persistent rumors.

Check it out:

This “scoop” is garbage.



Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete. https://t.co/Brppff6SKi — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 2, 2025

She's such an upgrade from the last two Press Secretaries.

President Trump said as much on camera in the Oval Office a couple of days ago.



Libs are pathetic. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 2, 2025

All they do is lie.

The propaganda playbook. Find event that happens, realize people have low information, spin your own narrative around the event, and trick ignorant people. Fortunately we live in the age where people can call it out directly. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 2, 2025

And that's all they are: propagandists.

Fake news is making their 256th attempt to drive a wedge between Trump and Elon — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 2, 2025

They desperately need to drive that wedge.

They're trying to build pressure on Elon to ACTUALLY resign by demonstrating that the Tesla stock price rebounds.



Let me be clear: This is stock manipulation, which is a CRIME. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) April 2, 2025

We wouldn't be surprised if that's what they're trying to do.

this tweet has instantly sent $TSLA down 2% pic.twitter.com/u2rrhhQpTX — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 2, 2025

Seriously.

a deflection, not a denial: https://t.co/YLaz9swFoH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 2, 2025

Oh, look.

Tater chimed in.

.@politico has become a tabloid paper that would rather run fake news for clicks than real reporting. This is exactly why @POTUS and @DOGE have terminated millions of dollars in wasteful, government contracts to so-called news organizations that have diminished their credibility… https://t.co/PUhh66AEdi — Harrison Fields (@HFields47) April 2, 2025

Media has zero credibility these days.