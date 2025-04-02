Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste...
They've Got Him Now! Almost 2,000 Scientists Sign Petition to Stop Trump's 'Assault' on Their Grant Money

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 02, 2025
ImgFlip

They've got him now, ladies and gentlemen!

Some 2,000 scientists, engineers, and researchers have signed a petition, asking President Trump to stop his 'assault' on science.

This writer is going to hazard a guess they do not mean the 'assault' of saying gender is fluid, or that climate change is settled, or anything having to do with COVID.

But she digresses.

Here's more from ABC News:

Nearly 2,000 scientists, engineers and researchers penned an open letter this week to President Donald Trump's administration, calling for a stop to its 'assault' on science.

The letter was signed by elected members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, a congressional chartered organization that provides independent analysis and helps inform public policy decisions.

The group made clear the signatories are expressing their own views and not those of the National Academies or their home institutions.

'We are speaking out as individuals. We see real danger in this moment,' the letter said, in part. 'We hold diverse political beliefs, but we are united as researchers in wanting to protect independent scientific inquiry. We are sending this SOS to sound a clear warning: the nation's scientific enterprise is being decimated.'

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
There is no danger.

There is no assault on science.

Probably.

Would any of us be surprised if they did?

Nope.

Nailed it.

That's exactly what this is about.

Not science.

Money.

Exactly.

Yeah. We're gonna need a clearer definition of science before we get worked up about this.

Just incredible.

They have no shame.

They think they are our moral and intellectual superiors.

That's a good suggestion.

He's right over the target.

Nope, and anyone who says the science is 'settled' is lying.

