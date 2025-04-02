They've Got Him Now! Almost 2,000 Scientists Sign Petition to Stop Trump's 'Assault' on Their Grant Money

They've got him now, ladies and gentlemen!

Some 2,000 scientists, engineers, and researchers have signed a petition, asking President Trump to stop his 'assault' on science.

Advertisement

This writer is going to hazard a guess they do not mean the 'assault' of saying gender is fluid, or that climate change is settled, or anything having to do with COVID.

But she digresses.

Nearly 2,000 scientists, engineers and researchers penned an open letter this week to President Trump's administration, calling for a stop to its "assault" on science. https://t.co/0afnqM484x — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2025

Here's more from ABC News:

Nearly 2,000 scientists, engineers and researchers penned an open letter this week to President Donald Trump's administration, calling for a stop to its 'assault' on science. The letter was signed by elected members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, a congressional chartered organization that provides independent analysis and helps inform public policy decisions. The group made clear the signatories are expressing their own views and not those of the National Academies or their home institutions. 'We are speaking out as individuals. We see real danger in this moment,' the letter said, in part. 'We hold diverse political beliefs, but we are united as researchers in wanting to protect independent scientific inquiry. We are sending this SOS to sound a clear warning: the nation's scientific enterprise is being decimated.'

There is no danger.

There is no assault on science.

Are these guys friends with the 50 Intelligence Community guys who told us the Hunter Laptop story was Russian disinformation? — The **shi**t** Post-See Pinned Post (@dying_democracy) April 2, 2025

Probably.

Do these scientists believe that humans can magically morph into the opposite sex? — XX=Female 🩷 (@xxwoman471377) April 2, 2025

Would any of us be surprised if they did?

Nope.

*their funding — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) April 2, 2025

Nailed it.

That's exactly what this is about.

Not science.

Money.

Woke "Science" isn't science.

It's pandering for grant dollars. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) April 2, 2025

Exactly.

The science that dictated grocery store aisles be one way, and a fresh air hike without a mask would kill you? Or the science that says there are 76 genders and that men can get pregnant? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) April 2, 2025

Yeah. We're gonna need a clearer definition of science before we get worked up about this.

It's fun to go through the signatures on this letter.



Dr. Salim Abdool Karim signed it. He and his wife

Quarraisha have received over $60 million from US taxpayers for just one project, all sent to South Africa.



Omg stop this assault on SCIENCE!!! https://t.co/U3R11wPFr2 pic.twitter.com/LCEFxj6hUc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 2, 2025

Advertisement

Just incredible.

They have no shame.

They’re not mad because it’s an “assault on science.” They’re made because it’s an assault of grift. Some people are allergic to common sense, but their egos insist on wrapping it around “you wouldn’t understand” arrogance. Book smart, street stupid. https://t.co/Ls3ZBAKxut — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) April 2, 2025

They think they are our moral and intellectual superiors.

Maybe stop wasting millions in tax dollars on transing mice https://t.co/dRgyJp9njf — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 2, 2025

That's a good suggestion.

How do you know Trump is on the right path?



When Covid quacks oppose it. https://t.co/56sunMWyLj — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 2, 2025

He's right over the target.

The basics of science is that it constantly must be assaulted. There's no such thing as "settled science." https://t.co/jFu2IgeB1l — JoeVento🇺🇸 (@Vento_Const) April 2, 2025

Nope, and anyone who says the science is 'settled' is lying.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



