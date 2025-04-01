BREAKING: Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida's 6th Congressional District
WHOOPS: NW Community Bail Fund Helped Free Hate Crime Suspect Who Then Attacked a Trans Female

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 01, 2025
ImgFlip

If you try to make sense of the logic pretzels the Left will twist in the name of its agenda, you'll go insane.

On one hand, the Left pushed for hate crime legislation because it wasn't just enough to put a murderer in prison for ending a life. It had to be enhanced based on the motives of the suspect.

On the other hand, the Left also thinks we should go easier on criminals and work to eliminate bail, reduce sentences, and release the worst of the worst back into our communities.

Then they play a game of intersectionality bingo to see which person -- the criminal or his victim -- is actually the victim here.

Yeah, it makes no sense to us, either.

So it's not surprising that the NW Community Bail Fund would help free a guy suspected of a hate crime, only to have him commit another hate crime.

Against a transgender person.

More from KTTH:

The suspect in a hate crime against a transgender female in Seattle was previously bailed out of jail by the controversial NW Community Bail Fund group for a separate alleged anti-trans hate crime, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO). Somehow, this detail managed to elude a Seattle Times report, though the paper was made aware.

The 39-year-old suspect, Andre Phillip Karlow, allegedly attacked a Sound Transit fare inspector, who identifies as a transgender female, in October 2024. He pleaded not guilty and was bailed out by the NW Community Bail Fund, which indiscriminately pays the bail for suspects, usually based on whether or not the suspect comes from a marginalized community or is homeless. In this case, they posted $3,000 bail, according to KCPAO records.

Some day, the communities the Left claims to champion will realize they're all just pawns for the Left's agenda.

Beautiful part of the country, with absolutely insane people and politics.

Yes, it does.

Hate crime legislation exists, and until they're abolished, they should be equally applied.

The Left doesn't like it when the rules they force on the rest of us are applied to them, and the best way to get them to reevaluate 'hate crime' legislation is to hold them accountable.

It's just fascinating to us the NW Community Bail Fund would help free a 'transphobe' (that's what the Left would call anyone else who attacked a transgender female, after all), and feel like they're the good guys here.

