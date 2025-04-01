WATCH: Rep. Jamie Raskin Puts Americans LAST, Demands the Return of Violent Illegal...
SELF-INFLICTED: Newsom Blamed 'Price Gouging' for CA's High Gas Prices, but HIS POLICIES Are to Blame

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 01, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

A couple of years ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom warned oil companies that they could be fined for 'price gouging' after the state's gas and energy prices continued to climb to some of, if not the, highest in the nation.

Like all Democrats, increased prices are always the fault of 'greedy' corporations and never the fault of the stupid, short-sighted, and communistic policies Democrats foist on their states and the businesses that operate there.

But now the truth can be told.

It's not the companies. It's the policies.

That's gonna sting as Newsom eyes a White House run.

Here's more from KTLA:

As Californians continue to wonder why they suffer disproportionately at the pump compared to other states, a new study from a prominent researcher says the state’s perpetually high gas prices are largely 'self-inflicted.'

Michael Mische with the USC Marshall School of Business recently published 'A Study of California Gasoline Prices,' diving into the reason why California is typically the most expensive state in the U.S. to fill up your vehicle.

The conclusion: California’s high gas prices are the 'result of directed policies and a litany of regulations, taxes, fees, and costs,' according to Mische.

'The data is overwhelmingly compelling,' he told KTLA on Monday. 'There is no evidence of price gouging, either by gas station owners or refiners or oil producers in the state — at least widespread.'

Womp, womp Governor Brylcreem.

Not at all shocked.

We wonder how much tax money went to a study when any random hobo on the streets of San Francisco could've told us this.

Those taxes always get passed onto the consumer.

They do, but they try to distance Newsom from the blame.

This made us chuckle.

Everyone.

'Big Oil' is always the Left's boogeyman.

We wouldn't function as a society without it, though.

And where do those taxes go?

Not the roads. Not fire prevention. Not law enforcement.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
