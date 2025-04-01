SELF-INFLICTED: Newsom Blamed 'Price Gouging' for CA's High Gas Prices, but HIS POLICIES Are to Blame

A couple of years ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom warned oil companies that they could be fined for 'price gouging' after the state's gas and energy prices continued to climb to some of, if not the, highest in the nation.

Advertisement

Like all Democrats, increased prices are always the fault of 'greedy' corporations and never the fault of the stupid, short-sighted, and communistic policies Democrats foist on their states and the businesses that operate there.

But now the truth can be told.

It's not the companies. It's the policies.

Gavin Newsom: oil companies are unfairly gouging Californians. I’m creating a special session to hold them accountable.



Reality: Two years later, the state has been unable to prove companies engage in price gouging when the cost of gasoline spikes in California. pic.twitter.com/47qWDtRMcQ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 31, 2025

That's gonna sting as Newsom eyes a White House run.

Policies, not price gouging, to blame for California's soaring gas prices, study finds https://t.co/AD06PE5trI — KTLA (@KTLA) March 31, 2025

Here's more from KTLA:

As Californians continue to wonder why they suffer disproportionately at the pump compared to other states, a new study from a prominent researcher says the state’s perpetually high gas prices are largely 'self-inflicted.' Michael Mische with the USC Marshall School of Business recently published 'A Study of California Gasoline Prices,' diving into the reason why California is typically the most expensive state in the U.S. to fill up your vehicle. The conclusion: California’s high gas prices are the 'result of directed policies and a litany of regulations, taxes, fees, and costs,' according to Mische. 'The data is overwhelmingly compelling,' he told KTLA on Monday. 'There is no evidence of price gouging, either by gas station owners or refiners or oil producers in the state — at least widespread.'

Womp, womp Governor Brylcreem.

Look at how not at all shocked I am. Though, @CAgovernor and company deny it constantly, we all know this was the reason. it is almost a dollar less a gallon just crossing into Nevada. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) April 1, 2025

Not at all shocked.

Any Californian could’ve told you this before the study was conducted. — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) April 1, 2025

We wonder how much tax money went to a study when any random hobo on the streets of San Francisco could've told us this.

Tax after tax after tax after tax keeps getting thrown on us.



It's the policies not price gouging



This was before the tax was increased again and again pic.twitter.com/oysxsJ3FOq — The ULTRA Craftsman 🇺🇸🔨☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) April 1, 2025

Those taxes always get passed onto the consumer.

Literally @GavinNewsom and his gas tax increases are fully to blame. Why can't you guys just report accurate news? — DojiCat (@DojiCat4) March 31, 2025

They do, but they try to distance Newsom from the blame.

New study out from the esteemed professors Nos**t and Sherlock, PhD. https://t.co/PDVYwJ4748 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) April 1, 2025

This made us chuckle.

Who could possibly have guessed that Newsom and the Democrats supermajority would be gaslighting us so hard?



🙋‍♂️ and 🫵 https://t.co/kq795Lzpag — Will O'Neill (@RealWillONeill) April 1, 2025

Advertisement

Everyone.

You mean it wasn’t Big Oil? Color me shocked. https://t.co/DZBgIH1F8V — nicolle “garbage woman” young (@nicolle99953150) April 1, 2025

'Big Oil' is always the Left's boogeyman.

We wouldn't function as a society without it, though.

Huh! Who would have guessed that California Democrats made gasoline in California the most expensive in the nation?



We "only" pay $1.60 MORE PER GALLON than the USA average. A good chuck is just taxes. https://t.co/dBCJhmD93X pic.twitter.com/BNGDgRrNW7 — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) April 1, 2025

And where do those taxes go?

Not the roads. Not fire prevention. Not law enforcement.