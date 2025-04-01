The End ff Leslie Stahl's Media Career: 60 Minutes Madness!
JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims...
VIP
WHO'DA THUNK?! Woke Study Cited by Ketanji Brown Jackson to Prove Healthcare Is...
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to...
Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like...
HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for...
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About...
WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks...
AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob...
Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in...
Scott Jennings: Treat Every Election as if Western Civilization Is on the Line...
Marathon Mouth: Dem Senator Cory Booker Gives Overnight Anti-Trump Speech from the U.S....
Dare to Wear? Kid Rock Dons Patriotic Jumpsuit for Trump’s Executive Order Signing...

GANGBUSTERS: Wisconsin Voter Turnout Might Rival November (and That's GREAT News for Brad Schimel!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:15 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Andy Manis

There are a few big elections taking place today, and here's an update on the situation in Wisconsin.

Today's election has three big contests in it: the state Supreme Court where Leftist Susan Crawford is facing off against conservative Brad Schimel, the Superintendent of Public Instruction where Leftist Jill Underly is facing off against Brittany Kinser, and a proposed amendment that would enshrine voter ID in the state constitution.

Advertisement

Turn out as of noon central time appears to be high, which bodes well for Schimel.

That being said, if you are in Wisconsin or know anyone who is in Wisconsin either go vote (and take someone with you) or tell your friends to go vote! Do not get complacent!

And here's the post from Michael Pruser:

The entire post reads:

We're fortunate enough to have wrangled in some hard turnout numbers in Wisconsin over the last 30 minutes, and according to the Suamico (Brown County) clerk's word of the day calendar, today's word of the day is 'Gangbusters'.

So far today, the town has seen just under 1,300 total in-person voters, and with just over 2,100 early and absentee votes cast, it brings the total vote as of 11 am CT to 3,400.

In the 2023 WI Supreme Court race, the total turnout from Suamico was 4,304, and it appears that this year's vote is tracking to finish closer to 6,000, an increase of roughly 40%.

Two additional clerks in Buffalo and Wood counties were also kind enough to pass along data as of 11 am ET, and we're tracking for similar increases there.

Put it all together and what we have is an election day turnout that appears to rival that of 2024. 

Just under 1.9 million voters showed up to vote on November 5th, 2024, and we appear on the same track for April 1st, 2025.

It's a blowout on WI voter turnout; a very imprecise estimate for total votes cast is landing around 2.5 million. This will crush the 1.855 million we saw just two years ago.

Recommended

THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

What does this mean?

Well:

Keep going, Wisconsin.

Go to the polls. Take someone with you.

Don't stop!

Yes, it does.

It is so incredibly important.

Yes, it is.

These off-year elections often have low turnout. This is going to be epic.

Polls are open until 8 pm Central. 

Advertisement

GO. VOTE.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags: ELECTION SUPREME COURT VOTER ID WISCONSIN APRIL FOOLS' DAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims Are Deported Gang Members
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for Him ... Her ... Whatever
Sam J.
Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like a Crazy Person and We're Here for It
Sam J.
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW
Sam J.
WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas MEANT to Starve Him
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement