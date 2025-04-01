GANGBUSTERS: Wisconsin Voter Turnout Might Rival November (and That's GREAT News for Brad Schimel!)

There are a few big elections taking place today, and here's an update on the situation in Wisconsin.

Today's election has three big contests in it: the state Supreme Court where Leftist Susan Crawford is facing off against conservative Brad Schimel, the Superintendent of Public Instruction where Leftist Jill Underly is facing off against Brittany Kinser, and a proposed amendment that would enshrine voter ID in the state constitution.

Turn out as of noon central time appears to be high, which bodes well for Schimel.

That being said, if you are in Wisconsin or know anyone who is in Wisconsin either go vote (and take someone with you) or tell your friends to go vote! Do not get complacent!

BREAKING:



“…what we have is an election day turnout that appears to rival that of 2024. Just under 1.9 million voters showed up to vote on November 5th, 2024, and we appear on the same track for April 1st, 2025.



It's a blowout on WI voter turnout.”



CC: @MichaelPruser — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 1, 2025

And here's the post from Michael Pruser:

We're fortunate enough to have wrangled in some hard turnout numbers in Wisconsin over the last 30 minutes, and according to the Suamico (Brown County) clerk's word of the day calendar, today's word of the day is "Gangbusters".



So far today, the town has seen just under 1,300… — Michael Pruser (@MichaelPruser) April 1, 2025

The entire post reads:

We're fortunate enough to have wrangled in some hard turnout numbers in Wisconsin over the last 30 minutes, and according to the Suamico (Brown County) clerk's word of the day calendar, today's word of the day is 'Gangbusters'. So far today, the town has seen just under 1,300 total in-person voters, and with just over 2,100 early and absentee votes cast, it brings the total vote as of 11 am CT to 3,400. In the 2023 WI Supreme Court race, the total turnout from Suamico was 4,304, and it appears that this year's vote is tracking to finish closer to 6,000, an increase of roughly 40%. Two additional clerks in Buffalo and Wood counties were also kind enough to pass along data as of 11 am ET, and we're tracking for similar increases there. Put it all together and what we have is an election day turnout that appears to rival that of 2024. Just under 1.9 million voters showed up to vote on November 5th, 2024, and we appear on the same track for April 1st, 2025. It's a blowout on WI voter turnout; a very imprecise estimate for total votes cast is landing around 2.5 million. This will crush the 1.855 million we saw just two years ago.

What does this mean?

Well:

Low turnout assured Susan Crawford a W; high turnout offers Brad Schimel a chance.



It doesn't mean Republicans will win because, ultimately, turnout only offers a small insight into the outcome, but it does present Republicans with a lifeline. — Michael Pruser (@MichaelPruser) April 1, 2025

Keep going, Wisconsin.

Go to the polls. Take someone with you.

Push push push push push push

Push push push push push push

Download the @EarlyVotingAction application and text / call people! — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 1, 2025

Don't stop!

Man, I got laughed at for saying the electorate would be 2.3-2.4 million. If it tops 2.5, that really starts to open the door for Schimel if he gets the votes from the right leaning areas. — Five Star (@Five_Starrr) April 1, 2025

Yes, it does.

If you live in Wisconsin take all your friends, family, and co-workers to vote Republican today.



This election is very important — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) April 1, 2025

It is so incredibly important.

This is beyond amazing fore this election...BUT now is the time for the finish line push!!

VOTE!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/NaaOZh84cX — Murph (@murphtoday) April 1, 2025

Yes, it is.

These off-year elections often have low turnout. This is going to be epic.

Polls are open until 8 pm Central.

GO. VOTE.

