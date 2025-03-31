Human Troll Doll Trans Activist Says Parents Object to LGBTQ Books In Schools Because We Have 'No Love'

All parents have ever asked was to make sure inappropriate, pornographic books weren't allowed in their children's public school libraries.

That's not a ban.

That's not bigotry.

It's protecting children.

Which is why, of course, the Left opposes it. They despise families, children, and anything that stands in the way of their agenda.

And they use the most idiotic logic ever:

Pink haired trans activist says the reason people are opposed to p*rnographic books in schools is because they don’t have any love in them.



What... pic.twitter.com/z6t9fb1tBJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2025

We got nothing.

He also says that little girls are “kinky.” pic.twitter.com/euRax4x6jK — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) March 31, 2025

Egads.

That's messed up.

What pokemon is this? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 31, 2025

Heh.

"If you don't find me attractive, you're just afraid to confront your lovelessness" pic.twitter.com/9wv11EVR4L — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 31, 2025

Yeah, that's not the problem here.

The resemblance is uncanny. pic.twitter.com/SEWjIh63eJ — Weird Gut Feeling (@WeirdGutFeeling) March 31, 2025

Absolutely uncanny.

That's exactly how nature works.

A lot of meaningless claims.



He's right though, about one thing. We are opposed to pornographic books in schools because those books have no love in them. They actually are filled with hate. Hate for human dignity & value, and especially hate for children. https://t.co/igvqdSdfjf — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) March 31, 2025

Nailed it.

The reason we don't want the books in schools is that they don't conform to reality. Just because you say or believe something is different doesn't make it true in reality. The human race is strictly binary and always has been. How you present yourself doesn't matter. https://t.co/hmK6Pgxku1 — The Conservative Atheist (@_The_Moderator_) March 31, 2025

The Left, as always, rejects reality and substitutes their own.

NNN. We love people (including kids) so much that we feel that we should protect them from being groomed by these books in school.



Don't accept critical trans theory. https://t.co/MyjEILz5Is — openmike (@mbowserjr) March 31, 2025

No one has to go along with this insanity.