ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports
Good: Six Confirmed Murderers and High-Profile Tren de Aragua Criminals Deported
Indivisible Takes Down Web Page Offering $200 for Tesla Protests
Sixth-Grader Asks Tim Walz Who Will Protect Him if Trump Dismantles the Department...
First in the Nation? Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes ELIMINATING Florida's Property Tax
VIP
Let's Make Sure Tomorrow's Election Doesn't Turn Wisconsin Into April Fools
'Totalitarian Insanity': J.K. Rowling Is AGHAST As Nursery School Boots a Toddler for...
We Have Ourselves a Ballgame! WI Conservative Early Voting Totals Look GOOD for...
Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions...
Scott Walker Reminds Wisconsin Voters That BILLIONS Are at Stake In Tuesday's Supreme...
This Is TOTALLY Not Suspicious: Nearly FIVE THOUSAND Illegal Voters Found on Milwaukee...
GRATEFUL: Watch Rescued Astronauts Express Gratitude to President Trump and Elon Musk
'A Literal Coverup'! The Hill: 'How Biden’s Frailties Hampered Harris' (Did Kamala Write...
Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’

Human Troll Doll Trans Activist Says Parents Object to LGBTQ Books In Schools Because We Have 'No Love'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on March 31, 2025
AngieArtist

All parents have ever asked was to make sure inappropriate, pornographic books weren't allowed in their children's public school libraries.

That's not a ban.

That's not bigotry.

Advertisement

It's protecting children.

Which is why, of course, the Left opposes it. They despise families, children, and anything that stands in the way of their agenda.

And they use the most idiotic logic ever:

We got nothing.

Egads.

That's messed up.

Heh.

Yeah, that's not the problem here.

Absolutely uncanny.

That's exactly how nature works.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Nailed it.

The Left, as always, rejects reality and substitutes their own.

No one has to go along with this insanity.

Tags: ACTIVISTS BOOKS LOVE TRANSGENDER LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports
Brett T.
Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions Have Consequences
Amy Curtis
'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis
Indivisible Takes Down Web Page Offering $200 for Tesla Protests
Brett T.
'Totalitarian Insanity': J.K. Rowling Is AGHAST As Nursery School Boots a Toddler for 'Transphobia'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement