Mike Lee Asks When the Democratic Party Became So Violent and X Users Bring ALL the RECEIPTS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 29, 2025
imgflip

Today, Democrats are gathering at Tesla locations all over, calling for the destruction of property and violence against their fellow Americans.

In New Jersey, a candidate for Newark mayor, Mas Baraka, is a fan of Louis Farrakhan. And we've seen the Democrats continually cater to the most violent, dangerous, and unhinged elements of the Left.

This prompted Senator Mike Lee to ask how long the Democrats have been the party of violence.

X users were glad to answer.

Yes they have been.

Remember the civil defense force or whatever nonsense it was that Obama wanted?

There's so much projection.

It sure is.

Yes, it was a lie.

All of this.

And now at least one of them is a professor.

We'd be fine with that.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

