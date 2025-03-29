Mike Lee Asks When the Democratic Party Became So Violent and X Users Bring ALL the RECEIPTS

Today, Democrats are gathering at Tesla locations all over, calling for the destruction of property and violence against their fellow Americans.
In New Jersey, a candidate for Newark mayor, Mas Baraka, is a fan of Louis Farrakhan. And we've seen the Democrats continually cater to the most violent, dangerous, and unhinged elements of the Left.
This prompted Senator Mike Lee to ask how long the Democrats have been the party of violence.
When did Dems become the party of violence? https://t.co/wmMfyGntSb— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 29, 2025
X users were glad to answer.
They've been that way for decades...— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 29, 2025
Bill Clinton pardoned these terrorists! pic.twitter.com/rn3QkASGQv
Yes they have been.
When Obama told everyone Trump was bad.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 29, 2025
Remember the civil defense force or whatever nonsense it was that Obama wanted?
They always were, they just projected it onto us because some conservatives just want to be liked— Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) March 29, 2025
There's so much projection.
Time to tear up that Normal Rockwell image of the Democrats.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 29, 2025
It sure is.
They always have been.— ToniHS101 (@toni_hs101) March 29, 2025
That middle part was all a lie. pic.twitter.com/ujRGPslLwv
Yes, it was a lie.
Libs understand correctly that political violence can be a powerful political accelerant.— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) March 29, 2025
It goes back to the French Revolution. Libs are always tempted by the power and energy of the mob and are quietly wondering to themselves whether they could successfully ride it. https://t.co/I3W2DJvhi7
All of this.
They've been like this for decades. Bill Clinton commuted Susan Rosenberg and Linda Evans' prison sentences for their role in the 1983 bombing of the US Capitol building. Obama was mentored by Weather Underground terrorist Bill Ayers. This is just who they are. https://t.co/9NejZKKb8B— captive dreamer (@siegfriedmuell) March 29, 2025
And now at least one of them is a professor.
Democrats have always been the party of violence from the kkk, lynchings, burning black wall st, burning cities in 2020, to Tesla violence.— Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) March 29, 2025
The democrat party should be deemed a terrorist organization. https://t.co/NFe2xxO0Uy
We'd be fine with that.
