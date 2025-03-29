When They Tell Us Who They Are, BELIEVE THEM: Leftist Protest Org Straight Up Admits They're MAOISTS

This is one of those times when knowing history comes in very handy.

Chinese communist Mao Zedong, who founded the People's Republic of China (PRC) was one of history's bloodiest dictators. His three big policies -- the Long March (1934-1935), the Great Leap Forward (1958-1962), and the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) led to the deaths of tens of millions of people from famine, forced labor, or executions.

So when Leftists praise Mao and say their movement is based on one of his, pay attention.

Because it ends badly for the rest of us.

WATCH:

WATCH: Leader of Soros-backed Indivisible Movement compares their Trump protests to Mao’s “Thousand Flowers Movement.”



This communist push led to the murder, imprisonment, and persecution of countless people. pic.twitter.com/gjiT7GvfL1 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 28, 2025

This is who the Left is, and this is what they do.

Read up on any of the aforementioned movements of the Mao regime and you'll know exactly what these Leftists will do to us if given a chance.

Also, it’s technically the Hundred Flowers movement, but I’m not sure how well-versed these commies are in history. (Evidently) — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 28, 2025

History is not their strong suit.

Yeah, as I understand it, the thousand flowers movement was about the government pretending to be open and tolerant towards criticism. All the data was collected and then used to execute and imprison everybody that fell for it. — Kevin S. (@LapstrakeNYS) March 28, 2025

They've already made it very clear they'd punish and imprison people for 'misinformation' if they could.

The Virtue Signaling Cult of Progressivism, what can’t it do? — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) March 28, 2025

Govern.

Run an economy.

Define what a woman is.

Why aren’t they in a communist country if that’s what they want? — Ariesangel1329 (@Ariesangel13290) March 28, 2025

Because they know what it's really like over there.

🚨Unhuman Activity Alert 🚨



They don't admire communism despite the fact its leaders murdered 100 million "right-wing extremists" and "enemies of the revolution."



They admire communism BECAUSE they murdered 100 million people. https://t.co/ofExKJZsNk — Joshua Lisec, Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) March 28, 2025

THIS.

One hundred percent THIS.

Indivisible proudly proclaims they are emulating Mao’s “Thousand Flowers Movement.”



The thousand flowers movement was a ploy by Mao to encourage those with counter ideas to express them so that they could be identified, crushed, and imprisoned. https://t.co/B5NBUSnVFK — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) March 28, 2025

Which is exactly what they want.

We should return to an era where being a communist was considered a source of shame. https://t.co/riPGEUvtkq — Ransom (@mrransomx) March 28, 2025

We should.

Of course communists compare their enemies to communists… https://t.co/DNN6IwNpLk — infoe wars (@infoe_wars) March 29, 2025

It's all projection.

believe them when they speak, they're communists https://t.co/GZQwiSMi41 — MEGA MAGA sister golden hair surprise (@sistergoldenh16) March 28, 2025

We have to believe them.

They're spelling out their agenda publicly.

