When They Tell Us Who They Are, BELIEVE THEM: Leftist Protest Org Straight Up Admits They're MAOISTS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Andy Wong

This is one of those times when knowing history comes in very handy.

Chinese communist Mao Zedong, who founded the People's Republic of China (PRC) was one of history's bloodiest dictators. His three big policies -- the Long March (1934-1935), the Great Leap Forward (1958-1962), and the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) led to the deaths of tens of millions of people from famine, forced labor, or executions.

So when Leftists praise Mao and say their movement is based on one of his, pay attention.

Because it ends badly for the rest of us.

WATCH:

This is who the Left is, and this is what they do.

Read up on any of the aforementioned movements of the Mao regime and you'll know exactly what these Leftists will do to us if given a chance.

History is not their strong suit.

They've already made it very clear they'd punish and imprison people for 'misinformation' if they could.

Govern.

Run an economy.

Define what a woman is.

Because they know what it's really like over there.

THIS.

One hundred percent THIS.

Which is exactly what they want.

We should.

It's all projection.

We have to believe them.

They're spelling out their agenda publicly.

