Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing a Worldwide Global(ist) Crisis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on March 29, 2025
ImgFlip

If you ask the Left, they'll gladly tell you America is home to a bunch of uneducated, racist, xenophobic bigots. Or imperialist oppressor.

No matter what, we're the bad guys.

Except when it comes to our money. That? They love.

To the point where the U.S. cutting off USAID leads to a WORLDWIDE GLOBAL CRISIS. Or something.

Watch:

Where's the rest of the world?

Why have Americans been subsidizing the planet for so long?

This writer knows why they're panicking, though: the 'crisis' is the fact President Trump is dismantling the Left's grifting scheme.

YUP.

We sure have.

Well played.

Because it was.

Exactly what we voted for.

Not a chance.

All that money is going away and they're livid.

GOOD.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

