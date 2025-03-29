Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing a Worldwide Global(ist) Crisis

If you ask the Left, they'll gladly tell you America is home to a bunch of uneducated, racist, xenophobic bigots. Or imperialist oppressor.

No matter what, we're the bad guys.

Advertisement

Except when it comes to our money. That? They love.

To the point where the U.S. cutting off USAID leads to a WORLDWIDE GLOBAL CRISIS. Or something.

Watch:

Ilhan Omar says dismantling USAID has caused a worldwide global crisis. pic.twitter.com/gcBkV2Czii — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 29, 2025

Where's the rest of the world?

Why have Americans been subsidizing the planet for so long?

This writer knows why they're panicking, though: the 'crisis' is the fact President Trump is dismantling the Left's grifting scheme.

Replace “dismantling” with “funding” and it’d be closer to the truth — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 29, 2025

YUP.

American Taxpayers are not the piggy bank for the entire world. We have been abused long enough! — Ray (@tx775) March 29, 2025

We sure have.

Correction. Ilhan Omar says dismantling USAID has caused a worldwide globalist* crisis. — Dipin Dotts (@DottsDipin) March 29, 2025

Well played.

Sounds like it was an unaccountable slush fund siphoning American taxpayers money to various people and projects around the world. — HarmlessPirateRadio (@HarmlessRadio) March 29, 2025

Because it was.

This is exactly what I voted for. https://t.co/3QEG85LNtn — Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) March 29, 2025

Exactly what we voted for.

Probably couldn't identify 3 wasteful projects if asked. https://t.co/o9ePMipkYF — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 29, 2025

Not a chance.

The only crisis that exists is lost kickbacks to Democrats and their donors. https://t.co/MQryaim0db — Dave Samppala (@DaveSamppala) March 29, 2025

All that money is going away and they're livid.

GOOD.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.





Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.