President Trump Goes to SCOTUS Over Judge Boasberg's Block of Alien Enemies Act

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:20 AM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

We all knew this was coming.

After multiple district court judges have blocked multiple aspects of President Donald Trump's agenda, the Trump administration is appealing to the Supreme Court on Judge Boasberg's block of deportations of Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

Here's more from ABC News:

'Only this Court can stop rule-by-TRO from further upending the separation of powers—the sooner, the better,' acting solicitor general Sarah Harris writes in an emergency application to the Court. 'Here, the district court’s orders have rebuffed the President’s judgments as to how to protect the Nation against foreign terrorist organizations and risk debilitating effects for delicate foreign negotiations.'

The appeal follows Wednesday's 2-1 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upholding Boasberg's order and defending his jurisdiction in the matter.

And here's more from the petition:

No, it's a reaction to Donald Trump.

That's a separate issue.

We hope so.

Roberts seems disinclined to act on this.

A district court judge cannot issue nationwide injunctions.

We'll keep you updated on what the Supreme Court says.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

