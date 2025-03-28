President Trump Goes to SCOTUS Over Judge Boasberg's Block of Alien Enemies Act

We all knew this was coming.

After multiple district court judges have blocked multiple aspects of President Donald Trump's agenda, the Trump administration is appealing to the Supreme Court on Judge Boasberg's block of deportations of Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Trump goes to SCOTUS on the Alien Enemies Act. https://t.co/PmhGm20vN2 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 28, 2025

Here's more from ABC News:

'Only this Court can stop rule-by-TRO from further upending the separation of powers—the sooner, the better,' acting solicitor general Sarah Harris writes in an emergency application to the Court. 'Here, the district court’s orders have rebuffed the President’s judgments as to how to protect the Nation against foreign terrorist organizations and risk debilitating effects for delicate foreign negotiations.' The appeal follows Wednesday's 2-1 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upholding Boasberg's order and defending his jurisdiction in the matter.

And here's more from the petition:

Trump administraiton uses its petition to vent about courts enjoining his policies on a fairly regular basis. Trump's adversaries (and some judges) have said this is a reaction to the unprecedented assertions of executive power Trump has mounted since taking office. pic.twitter.com/mQVovj4FwS — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 28, 2025

No, it's a reaction to Donald Trump.

The Trump administration essentially says it can't confirm or deny whether El Salvador is complying with the Convention Against Torture because it might damage trust with El Salvador. https://t.co/PmhGm20vN2 pic.twitter.com/TwzTfT3LB3 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 28, 2025

That's a separate issue.

They're gonna take the case and Trump and America will win. — Jesse Oppenheimer (@Oppie4547) March 28, 2025

We hope so.

The message to John Roberts should be explicit: Do you want Article III to still be part of the Constitution when Trump leaves office? Then bring the district courts to heel. https://t.co/ntAtPeGwSO — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 28, 2025

Roberts seems disinclined to act on this.

Thats because that activist judge has no jurisdiction. — Cognus (@Cognus666) March 28, 2025

A district court judge cannot issue nationwide injunctions.

We'll keep you updated on what the Supreme Court says.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.