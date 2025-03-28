Sounds Pretty Fascist-Adjacent to Us! NY Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban Tesla Dealerships In the State

The Democratic Party's war on Elon Musk and Tesla continues.

For the 'crime' of aligning himself with President Donald Trump, Leftists from Jasmine Crockett and Tim Walz on down to random loons with car keys and Molotov cocktails have been attacking Teslas and Tesla owners for weeks.

Now a Democrat in New York has introduced legislation to effectively ban Tesla dealerships in the state:

NY State Senator Patricia Fahy (D) has introduced a new bill that aims to effectively ban Tesla dealerships in the state.



“No matter what we do, we’ve got to take this from Elon Musk-- He’s part of an effort to go backwards.” -Sen. Patricia Fahy



Democrats are so unhinged that… pic.twitter.com/nV8oM271AJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2025

'The effort to go backwards.'

That's all projection.

Here's more from RedState:

New York state Sen. Patricia Fahy (D) has introduced legislation that would effectively ban Tesla’s five in-person sales locations in the Empire State. Why? Because of Elon Musk's association with the Trump administration. 'No matter what we do, we’ve got to take this from Elon Musk,' Fahy said, according to Politico. 'He’s part of an effort to go backwards.' Senate Bill S6894, introduced on March 26th, seeks to maintain the number of in-person sales locations at five but 'provides that certificates issued prior to 1/1/25 shall not be eligible for renewal.' Former Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo issued those certificates to Tesla through a brokered deal in 2014 that grandfathered them in. At the time, Cuomo hailed the agreement as a means to ensure New York 'remains a leader in spurring innovative businesses and encouraging zero-emissions vehicle sales.'

But tell us more about how President Trump is the dictator fascist, Lefties.

Five minutes ago, Democrats were tripping over themselves to mandate we only buy and drive Teslas.

I guarantee you the auto dealer union has poured BIG money into her campaign coffers. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 28, 2025

Wouldn't be surprised, but she's another one with a terminal case of Elon Derangement Syndrome.

Seems pretty fascist-adjacent to me. — jeebus (@jeebus2122) March 28, 2025

It sure is.

So she doesn’t care about American jobs? Her self interests are more important than everything? — M_G (@MG555MG555) March 28, 2025

Yes. Yes, they are.

How stupid can you be to try to remove a company like Tesla along with all of the tax revenue generated from your state. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 28, 2025

She's a Democrat. Stupid is the default setting.

They realize this man is helping all of America, right?? at this point I’m convinced they don’t. — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) March 28, 2025

They hate America, so anyone helping it is the enemy.

Your Marxism is showing. https://t.co/GGl08Sd4xh — Mark Walczyk (@MarkWalczyk) March 28, 2025

And it's bright red.

This is STRAIGHT UP COMMUNISM. Banning a private company that employs thousands, pays taxes, and produces a 100% legal product all because you are mad at a guy who is exposing waste and corruption. DEMS = Communism. Businesses will be fleeing the state in droves. NOT Brookfield. https://t.co/JHDoGvQzem — Bob of The GW North (@byejustinnotrth) March 28, 2025

The Democrats are Communists, and they don't even try to hide it.

So Climate Change really was BS the whole time. https://t.co/Vz43Jc4gZj — Golden Age Matt (@MattFromDeltona) March 28, 2025

It sure was.

