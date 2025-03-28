Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ Imports Afghan Stabber, Grants Asylum to Houston’s Newe...
Sounds Pretty Fascist-Adjacent to Us! NY Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban Tesla Dealerships In the State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on March 28, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

The Democratic Party's war on Elon Musk and Tesla continues.

For the 'crime' of aligning himself with President Donald Trump, Leftists from Jasmine Crockett and Tim Walz on down to random loons with car keys and Molotov cocktails have been attacking Teslas and Tesla owners for weeks.

Now a Democrat in New York has introduced legislation to effectively ban Tesla dealerships in the state:

'The effort to go backwards.'

That's all projection.

Here's more from RedState:

New York state Sen. Patricia Fahy (D) has introduced legislation that would effectively ban Tesla’s five in-person sales locations in the Empire State.

Why? Because of Elon Musk's association with the Trump administration.

'No matter what we do, we’ve got to take this from Elon Musk,' Fahy said, according to Politico. 'He’s part of an effort to go backwards.'

Senate Bill S6894, introduced on March 26th, seeks to maintain the number of in-person sales locations at five but 'provides that certificates issued prior to 1/1/25 shall not be eligible for renewal.'

Former Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo issued those certificates to Tesla through a brokered deal in 2014 that grandfathered them in. At the time, Cuomo hailed the agreement as a means to ensure New York 'remains a leader in spurring innovative businesses and encouraging zero-emissions vehicle sales.'

But tell us more about how President Trump is the dictator fascist, Lefties.

Five minutes ago, Democrats were tripping over themselves to mandate we only buy and drive Teslas.

Wouldn't be surprised, but she's another one with a terminal case of Elon Derangement Syndrome.

It sure is.

Yes. Yes, they are.

She's a Democrat. Stupid is the default setting.

They hate America, so anyone helping it is the enemy.

And it's bright red.

The Democrats are Communists, and they don't even try to hide it.

It sure was.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ELON MUSK NEW YORK TESLA

