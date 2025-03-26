DEMOCRACY: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is LIVID Voters Might Enshrine Voter ID Into WI State Constitution

We're less than a week away from Wisconsin's pivotal Supreme Court election, and local media are working overtime to make sure the Leftist candidate, Susan Crawford, wins.

Advertisement

They're even repeating the oft-debunked lie that voter ID will disenfranchise certain voters, no doubt to lay the groundwork for when the Supreme Court overturns Wisconsin's Voter ID laws and in opposition to a proposed amendment that would add Voter ID to the state Constitution.

Opinion: Putting voter ID into Wisconsin Constitution will disenfranchise eligible voters | Opinion https://t.co/1AdrQaEDvP — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) March 26, 2025

They write:

On April 1, Wisconsin voters will be asked to decide on a constitutional amendment that would permanently enshrine voter ID laws into our state constitution, making it harder to challenge, or improve, voter access in the future. Our elected leaders have touted this measure as a means of protecting the security of our elections but have conveniently left out the fact that Wisconsin already has a voter ID law on the books. In fact, this voter ID law has been in place since 2012 and, instead of making our elections more secure, has made it increasingly difficult for Wisconsinites to cast their ballot. There is a reason it is touted as one of the strictest voter ID laws in the country. For more than a decade, I proudly served the people of Wisconsin in various capacities, including as a city clerk and former city council member for the city of Janesville. In these roles, I was responsible for a number of citywide operations, but one crucially important task that I took great pride in was helping administer and regulate our elections. In these roles, I saw firsthand how hard our local election officials and volunteers work to ensure that critical voting processes run smoothly.

The turnout for the 2024 presidential election was some of the highest on record.

So Wisconsin's strict Voter ID law isn't suppressing turnout.

It's making it harder for Democrats to cheat.

Just start allowing black people to get IDs. Problem solved.

Although tbf they are going to want to drive and get checking accounts. — 30 Helens Agree: ↓ Jump to Recipe ↓ (@30_Helens_Redux) March 26, 2025

IDs in Wisconsin are low or no cost, depending on who you are.

7 out of 10 voters want voter ID. 🤡 — Souls 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@PSouls2) March 26, 2025

It'll be interesting to see how this turns out.

Who is disenfranchised, and why don't they have an ID? — Johnny (@imjnyb) March 26, 2025

No one is disenfranchised and anyone who wants an ID can get one.

The Journal Sentinel editorial staff knows this.

It will protect legal voters from having their votes diluted by illegal voters.



Which is probably why some people are against it. — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) March 26, 2025

That's exactly why some people are against it.

Quit lying. — Mark 🥓🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) March 26, 2025

There's a reason some of this writer's friends call it the Urinal Sentinel.

How I wonder have you verified their eligibility?



Or are we supposed to take your word for it?



I’ll hang up and listen… — Stetson Wilson (@stet_dot_net) March 26, 2025

We're supposed to take their word for it.

They'd never lie to us.

bro has every excuse for every situation. Now even the free IDs aren’t good enough lol. — Kyle (@CoachBigSammich) March 26, 2025

Advertisement

They'll keep moving those goalposts.

And they roll out the same tired troupe that having to show your ID is enough to keep eligible voters away.....if they are eligible they will have no issue showing an ID for 10 f**king seconds. https://t.co/GUn3Mt7tCi — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) March 26, 2025

It doesn't even take ten seconds.

No it will not.



What it *will* do is disenfranchise INELIGIBLE voters.



And that’s what you hate. The inability to cheat. https://t.co/DL14SxW478 — Clete Torres 🇺🇸 🛦🔫 (@CleteTorres) March 26, 2025

Bingo.

Journal Sentinal opinion: black people are too stupid to get an ID. https://t.co/5VT8elzf4j — Donald Durham (@DonaldDDurham) March 26, 2025

They are, as always, the racist ones here.

It'll be fun to watch the so-called defenders of democracy whine about a democratic vote that enshrines Voter ID into Wisconsin's constitution.

It'll be a reminder they don't really like democracy unless they win.