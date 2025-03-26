VIP
DEMOCRACY: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is LIVID Voters Might Enshrine Voter ID Into WI State Constitution

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File

We're less than a week away from Wisconsin's pivotal Supreme Court election, and local media are working overtime to make sure the Leftist candidate, Susan Crawford, wins.

They're even repeating the oft-debunked lie that voter ID will disenfranchise certain voters, no doubt to lay the groundwork for when the Supreme Court overturns Wisconsin's Voter ID laws and in opposition to a proposed amendment that would add Voter ID to the state Constitution.

They write:

On April 1, Wisconsin voters will be asked to decide on a constitutional amendment that would permanently enshrine voter ID laws into our state constitution, making it harder to challenge, or improve, voter access in the future. 

Our elected leaders have touted this measure as a means of protecting the security of our elections but have conveniently left out the fact that Wisconsin already has a voter ID law on the books. In fact, this voter ID law has been in place since 2012 and, instead of making our elections more secure, has made it increasingly difficult for Wisconsinites to cast their ballot. There is a reason it is touted as one of the strictest voter ID laws in the country.

For more than a decade, I proudly served the people of Wisconsin in various capacities, including as a city clerk and former city council member for the city of Janesville. In these roles, I was responsible for a number of citywide operations, but one crucially important task that I took great pride in was helping administer and regulate our elections. In these roles, I saw firsthand how hard our local election officials and volunteers work to ensure that critical voting processes run smoothly. 

The turnout for the 2024 presidential election was some of the highest on record.

So Wisconsin's strict Voter ID law isn't suppressing turnout.

It's making it harder for Democrats to cheat.

IDs in Wisconsin are low or no cost, depending on who you are.

It'll be interesting to see how this turns out.

No one is disenfranchised and anyone who wants an ID can get one.

The Journal Sentinel editorial staff knows this.

That's exactly why some people are against it.

There's a reason some of this writer's friends call it the Urinal Sentinel.

We're supposed to take their word for it.

They'd never lie to us.

They'll keep moving those goalposts.

It doesn't even take ten seconds.

Bingo.

They are, as always, the racist ones here.

It'll be fun to watch the so-called defenders of democracy whine about a democratic vote that enshrines Voter ID into Wisconsin's constitution.

It'll be a reminder they don't really like democracy unless they win.

