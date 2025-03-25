WATCH: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Explains We're No Longer Spending Money on Trans Farmers

The Left will insist there's no wasteful spending they can cut from government, and that any attempt to address spending and reform entitlements means draconian changes to Medicare and Social Security.

They know full well that a) it's a lie they happily spread to incite fear in people and b) that there's plenty of wasteful spending they just don't want to part with.

Like this, for example.

Watch as Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins explains the department cut contracts for -- *checks notes* -- queer and transgender farmers to learn -- *checks notes again* -- food justice and food equality.

.@SecRollins: We canceled a contract in New York educating transgender and queer farmers on food justice and food equality. I'm not even sure what that means but apparently the last administration wanted to put our taxpayer dollars towards that. pic.twitter.com/VUgT2sNk6Y — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 24, 2025

Yeah, we don't know what that means, either.

And how big of a population are both either trans/queer and a farmer? Probably not many.

All while there is lead in our water and homeless on the streets — R C Taylor (@littlenewsnetwk) March 25, 2025

Exactly.

This writer acknowledges the need to cut spending, and wants spending cuts. But if we're going to spend, let's spend on important things.

'Food justice' and 'food equality' are not important things. Just woke commie garbage.

It was money laundering disguised with 3rd-rail adjectives meant to keep anyone from asking what the hell it is, out of fear of being assigned one of the Dem’s lunatic labels. End all this now. Investigate who all the money was laundered to and prosecute everyone involved. — Airborne RxDr (@AirborneRxDr) March 24, 2025

All of this.

My question is how many farmers are trans? I really would like to know how many — LacBougie (@LacBougie) March 25, 2025

According to Grok, 0.5-1.6% of U.S. adults identify as transgender, or roughly 1.3 million. Grok also says there are 3.4 million farmers in America.

So if 0.5% of that 3.4 million are trans, that's 17,000 farmers.

Roughly.

This writer was told there'd be no math on this job.

What Democrats done with tax dollars pic.twitter.com/m8bEtLU3bI — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) March 25, 2025

Where's the lie?

They were just making up reasons to send money around to their friends.



The party of fairytale nonsense owes the American people.



Their disconnect from the average person is a vast chasm--a money pit for NGOs to siphon money from to buy mansions and political influence. pic.twitter.com/Bejc9M1lcU — MAGA Army 🇺🇸 (@Real_WuhanSolo) March 24, 2025

Very hard to see this as anything other than money laundering.

Your tax dollars at “work” https://t.co/Iw0ZUWew6E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2025

This writer almost wants a Leftist to explain what 'food justice' and 'food equality' mean, but then she realizes she doesn't need a migraine today.

It's really crazy to think back to 2020 and how the demonrats pitch was "The Adults are back in the room" and they then proceeded to ignored everyone for 4 years https://t.co/5wroHovVQL — Cleanse the Earth (@philia95607) March 24, 2025

The Democratic Party is populated with overgrown children.

"We've canceled $600,000 out of Louisiana that was studying the menstrual cycles of transgender men." https://t.co/les7ZroRFo — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) March 24, 2025

Long-winded way of saying 'women.'

Are you eating zucchini and cucumbers from a QUEER farm?!



This contract is nothing but a payment of services, most are. Every single one of these need to be fully investigated, and the money should be traced throughout its entirety. https://t.co/yxHemPmGDt — BruceX 🇺🇸 (@realBruceBallou) March 25, 2025

Are those equitable cucumbers?

(Aside: Equitable Cucumbers would be a great band name)

What is the Left upset about again? https://t.co/XU0ZQBTAwL — Mountain Pixie (@MountainPixie17) March 25, 2025

The grift is ending.

Someone was making bank on that $300k contract.

Never forget that Joe Biden was once touted as the man who would bring back "normalcy" and "common sense".



Collosal bait-and-switch. https://t.co/21nXYJNwEc — JMMusings (@JMMusings) March 24, 2025

That was the most abnormal administration ever.

