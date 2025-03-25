Reports That Rich Americans Are Moving Assets to Swiss Banks Are ANOTHER Media...
WATCH: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Explains We're No Longer Spending Money on Trans Farmers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Left will insist there's no wasteful spending they can cut from government, and that any attempt to address spending and reform entitlements means draconian changes to Medicare and Social Security.

They know full well that a) it's a lie they happily spread to incite fear in people and b) that there's plenty of wasteful spending they just don't want to part with.

Like this, for example.

Watch as Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins explains the department cut contracts for -- *checks notes* -- queer and transgender farmers to learn -- *checks notes again* -- food justice and food equality.

Yeah, we don't know what that means, either.

And how big of a population are both either trans/queer and a farmer? Probably not many.

Exactly.

This writer acknowledges the need to cut spending, and wants spending cuts. But if we're going to spend, let's spend on important things.

'Food justice' and 'food equality' are not important things. Just woke commie garbage.

All of this.

According to Grok, 0.5-1.6% of U.S. adults identify as transgender, or roughly 1.3 million. Grok also says there are 3.4 million farmers in America.

So if 0.5% of that 3.4 million are trans, that's 17,000 farmers.

Roughly.

This writer was told there'd be no math on this job.

Where's the lie?

Very hard to see this as anything other than money laundering.

This writer almost wants a Leftist to explain what 'food justice' and 'food equality' mean, but then she realizes she doesn't need a migraine today.

The Democratic Party is populated with overgrown children.

Long-winded way of saying 'women.'

Are those equitable cucumbers?

(Aside: Equitable Cucumbers would be a great band name)

The grift is ending.

Someone was making bank on that $300k contract.

That was the most abnormal administration ever.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

