Reports That Rich Americans Are Moving Assets to Swiss Banks Are ANOTHER Media Exaggeration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on March 25, 2025
Twitchy

How many times did we hear the Left say President Donald Trump will give tax breaks to the wealthy and harm the middle class?

Too many to count.

But -- like everything the Left says -- it turns out that was a lie.

Wealthy Americans are actually looking to move their assets overseas out of fear of the Trump administration:

Here's more from The Daily Mail:

Ultra-wealthy Americans are rushing to open Swiss bank accounts amid fears of economic turmoil and concerns their cash will be targeted by Donald Trump.

Increasing uncertainty and fears of potential restrictions on moving money overseas mean the rich are transferring hundreds of millions of dollars out of the US. 

Robert Paul, co-head of private clients at UK-based wealth management firm London and Capital, told The Telegraph: 'These are big chunks of money. We've had five cases in the last three or four weeks, and the sums have been $40m, $30m, $30m, $100m and $50m.'

He added: 'I am expecting to have at least this again if not more.'

Paul told the outlet his clients are taking money out of US brokerage accounts and opening accounts in Switzerland and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey.

Where's the Left screaming about the wealthy paying their fair share now?

Shhhh. Let them try this.

Wouldn't be surprised if it was a lie.

It doesn't mean a thing in the digital age.

Oh, look at that.

More misleading reporting from the media, as always.

