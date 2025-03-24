Eight Days From the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election, Early Voting Returns Show Trouble for Schimel

April 1 is a big state supreme court election in Wisconsin. It was the swing state President Trump won by the narrowest margin, and if the Leftist judge Susan Crawford wins, it will derail not only the state but national elections, too.

This writer has written about the Supreme Court race several times, and here's an update that's not good news:

WI Absentee Ballot Returns 8 Days Out (2023 - 2025)



In 2023, the Conservative lost by 11.0%



Ballots returned has increased by 81,412 (+45.9%)



Notable County Numbers:



🔴 Washington - 5,969 gain (+124.9%)

🔴 Racine - 3,804 gain (+63.6%)

🔴 Waukesha - 12,221 gain (+56.8%)… — Nathan Trueblood (@NathanTrueblood) March 24, 2025

And more:

WI Absentee Ballot Returns 8 Days Out (2023 - 2025)



Largest County Increase By %:



🔴 Burnett: 160 gain (+132.2%)

🔴 Pierce: 586 gain (+112.7%)

🔴 Washington - 5,969 gain (+124.9%)

🔴 Polk: 418 gain (+88.4%)

🔴 Florence: 88 gain (+88.0%)

🔴 Oneida: 665 gain (+83.8%) — Nathan Trueblood (@NathanTrueblood) March 24, 2025

There needs to be a massive voter turn out on April 1, which is usually a low-turnout election.

That's really not good. The turnout is too low for the percentage gains in red areas to matter. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2025

Don't give up hope, however:

It's not as bad as you think. It is shaping up to be a close race. GOP is overperforming so far in the IPEV. But we will need a similar overperformance on E day to win. — Five Star (@Five_Starrr) March 24, 2025

But do go vote.

🚨 THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR EVERYBODY TO HEAR.



At the moment, it is going to take a shocking momentum surge in WISCONSIN for the conservative, Brad Schimel, to win the Supreme Court election.



I am not kidding. Dire straits right now. https://t.co/vNbPSzjQMM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2025

Let's not sit idly by and let Crawford win this seat.

Maybe someone like, I don't know, @SpeakerJohnson should suggest to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump or @VP @JDVance that they should be up in Wisconsin rallying the troops to get the vote out.



The outcome of the election will have an impact on this administration between 2026 thru 2028… — Just a Dude 🇺🇸 (@VoodooChild38) March 24, 2025

Scott Presler is here doing hard work, as always.

You cannot compare anything to 2023, it's a different kind of election. https://t.co/YDcjxhAe38 — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) March 24, 2025

A fair point.

We're not giving up hope, but it's important conservatives go out and elect Brad Schimel, and we'll keep an eye on the early voting returns.

I absolutely don’t understand anyone ever voting dem again, so obviously I don’t understand this. https://t.co/ZDUqYYXlA3 — Michael Huff (@ClassicFord52) March 24, 2025

Like we said, of all the swing states Wisconsin was the narrowest margin of victory. It's a purple state.

*****

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

