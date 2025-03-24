WUT?! CNN Panel Says 'Undocumented Workers' Will Stop Paying Taxes If IRS Data...
Eight Days From the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election, Early Voting Returns Show Trouble for Schimel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Morry Gash

April 1 is a big state supreme court election in Wisconsin. It was the swing state President Trump won by the narrowest margin, and if the Leftist judge Susan Crawford wins, it will derail not only the state but national elections, too.

This writer has written about the Supreme Court race several times, and here's an update that's not good news:

And more:

There needs to be a massive voter turn out on April 1, which is usually a low-turnout election.

Don't give up hope, however:

But do go vote.

Let's not sit idly by and let Crawford win this seat.

Scott Presler is here doing hard work, as always.

A fair point.

We're not giving up hope, but it's important conservatives go out and elect Brad Schimel, and we'll keep an eye on the early voting returns.

Like we said, of all the swing states Wisconsin was the narrowest margin of victory. It's a purple state.

*****

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


