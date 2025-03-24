U.K. Nurse Under Investigation After Trans Criminal Patient Assaulted Her for Misgendering Him

The United Kingdom -- that once great military force and global empire -- is broken. Utterly broken.
And it's all thanks to Leftism.
The U.K.'s public health system is not only a hotbed of poor, delayed care but woke ideology, where nurses are forced to change in front of their male colleagues because those men 'identify' as women, and one where a Black nurse can be attacked and called racial slurs for the 'crime' of misgendering' a trans patient.
🧵(1) BREAKING: CHRISTIAN NURSE TAKES LEGAL ACTION AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY NHS FOR CALLING 6FT TRANSGENDER PAEDOPHILE 'Mr'— Christian Concern (@CConcern) March 23, 2025
The convicted paedophile, ‘Mr X’, is in a high security male prison after multiple convictions for luring boys into sex acts while pretending to be a… pic.twitter.com/oKwGmsQMHh
The entire post reads:
The convicted paedophile, ‘Mr X’, is in a high security male prison after multiple convictions for luring boys into sex acts while pretending to be a teenage girl on social media.
After refusing to refer to Mr X as a ‘she’ while on duty, Jennifer Melle was racially abused and physically threatened.
Instead of supporting her, however, Epsom and St Helier University Hospital Trust has abandoned Jennifer and treated her like the criminal.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has also said Jennifer is ‘a potential risk’ for not using Mr X’s preferred ‘gender identity.’
The story is the latest in a series of cases where NHS policy supports trans ideology over biological reality. It also follows the publication of the Sullivan report this week which revealed that the police are allowing criminals to ‘self-identify’ their gender on official records.
In this case, policy has led, in the name of inclusivity, to the NHS siding with a paedophile convicted of serious offences, while pretending to be the opposite sex, over members of staff with Christian and gender-critical beliefs.
Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the case Jennifer has now launched against the Trust on the grounds of harassment, discrimination and human rights’ breaches, is believed to be unprecedented.
In response to her claims, NHS lawyers have said that Christian beliefs Mis holds, that we are born male and female, are ‘not worthy of respect in a democratic society.’
Watch Jennifer discuss what happened and see more on our website: https://christianconcern.com/ccpressreleases/christian-nurse-takes-legal-action-after-being-investigated-and-punished-by-nhs-for-calling-convicted-transgender-male-paedophile-mr/
In the game of intersectionality, we all lose eventually.
Wonder what would've happened if the nurse was, say, a Muslim woman.
March 23, 2025
Yes it is.
All this will do is ruin the public trust in the NHS.— Melanie Bennet (@finkledusty) March 23, 2025
And public trust in the NHS isn't great to begin with.
So much for ‘inclusivity’ and respecting all faiths ..— Bid (@BidC1) March 23, 2025
They're not 'inclusive' and they're not 'diverse.'
HE’S a convicted paedophile and SHE’s in trouble for calling HIM ‘mister’.— lisa keeble 😊 (@lisakeb007) March 23, 2025
I can think of lots of other things I’d call him before ‘mister’.
This is an absolute disgrace
An absolute disgrace.
So who is "Mr X" the trans identifying man held in high security male prison after multiple convictions for luring boys into sex acts while pretending to be a teenage girl on social media? https://t.co/3bCWaHaS9L— Maya Forstater (@MForstater) March 23, 2025
Notice how the nurse -- a victim of assault and racism -- is publicly known, but her attacker isn't.
This is absolutely insane. An NHS trust is supporting a convicted male paedophile who says he is a woman, over a nurse who referred to him as ‘Mr’ in an overheard phone call.— 🏳️🌈 Gavin Barrie 🏳️🌈 &✂️TQ+ (@jammach) March 24, 2025
Enough. Anyone who can’t acknowledge biology within the NHS doesn’t deserve their job. https://t.co/795YqlAGVP
Amen. Especially that last sentence.
Biology -- and understanding biology -- is kinda important in healthcare.
A government entity elevating a convicted pedophile's demands that people lie for his comfort, power-play and likely sexual fantasy over the safety and actual civil rights of a public servant.— Keep Prisons Single Sex USA (@NoXY_USA) March 23, 2025
This is societal-collapse level rot. https://t.co/PqOcxWAOgA
Yes, it is.
"NHS lawyers have said that Christian beliefs ... that we are born male and female, are ‘not worthy of respect in a democratic society.'"— Legal Feminist (@legalfeminist) March 23, 2025
If this is a fair paraphrase (no reason to doubt it, just that we haven't seen it), it's a bold position for an employer to take. https://t.co/O00iHiilsH
It's a bold position for a culture to take.
It leads nowhere good, because they're saying Christians don't belong in a democratic society.
You know the NHS has really gone trans crazy when it defends a racist white male sex offender in cuffs over a black nurse. https://t.co/UYFmsQq0QG— The Lies They Tell (@sarahstuartxx) March 23, 2025
The NHS is utterly lost.
