Oh, FFS! Enough Is Enough: 'Non-Binary' Passenger Sues Ryanair for Discrimination
U.K. Nurse Under Investigation After Trans Criminal Patient Assaulted Her for Misgendering Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

The United Kingdom -- that once great military force and global empire -- is broken. Utterly broken.

And it's all thanks to Leftism.

The U.K.'s public health system is not only a hotbed of poor, delayed care but woke ideology, where nurses are forced to change in front of their male colleagues because those men 'identify' as women, and one where a Black nurse can be attacked and called racial slurs for the 'crime' of misgendering' a trans patient.

The entire post reads:

The convicted paedophile, ‘Mr X’, is in a high security male prison after multiple convictions for luring boys into sex acts while pretending to be a teenage girl on social media.

After refusing to refer to Mr X as a ‘she’ while on duty, Jennifer Melle was racially abused and physically threatened.

Instead of supporting her, however, Epsom and St Helier University Hospital Trust has abandoned Jennifer and treated her like the criminal.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has also said Jennifer is ‘a potential risk’ for not using Mr X’s preferred ‘gender identity.’

The story is the latest in a series of cases where NHS policy supports trans ideology over biological reality. It also follows the publication of the Sullivan report this week which revealed that the police are allowing criminals to ‘self-identify’ their gender on official records.

In this case, policy has led, in the name of inclusivity, to the NHS siding with a paedophile convicted of serious offences, while pretending to be the opposite sex, over members of staff with Christian and gender-critical beliefs.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the case Jennifer has now launched against the Trust on the grounds of harassment, discrimination and human rights’ breaches, is believed to be unprecedented.

In response to her claims, NHS lawyers have said that Christian beliefs Mis holds, that we are born male and female, are ‘not worthy of respect in a democratic society.’

Watch Jennifer discuss what happened and see more on our website: https://christianconcern.com/ccpressreleases/christian-nurse-takes-legal-action-after-being-investigated-and-punished-by-nhs-for-calling-convicted-transgender-male-paedophile-mr/

In the game of intersectionality, we all lose eventually.

Wonder what would've happened if the nurse was, say, a Muslim woman.

Yes it is.

And public trust in the NHS isn't great to begin with.

They're not 'inclusive' and they're not 'diverse.'

An absolute disgrace.

Notice how the nurse -- a victim of assault and racism -- is publicly known, but her attacker isn't.

Amen. Especially that last sentence.

Biology -- and understanding biology -- is kinda important in healthcare.

Yes, it is.

It's a bold position for a culture to take.

It leads nowhere good, because they're saying Christians don't belong in a democratic society.

The NHS is utterly lost.

