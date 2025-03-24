They've Learned Nothing! New Jersey City Plans 'Trans Day of Visibility' for Children

Democrats are still all-in on transgender issues, including days of 'visibility' for trans people.
Why?
No idea.
The more Democrats embrace it and demonize those who oppose it, the more their approval ratings will tank. That's fine by us, by the way, but it's a politically stupid move.
Hoboken, NJ is the latest Democratic bastion to create a trans event catered to children:
The City of Hoboken, NJ together with the Mayor are holding a “Trans Day of Visibility” at a public library for children. They will have crafts and conversations about being transgender.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025
Why are tax dollars funding the grooming of children?? pic.twitter.com/B6rJ5yVJCR
This is messed up.
What alcoholic beverages will be seethed to the participating children?— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 24, 2025
Also, at what point will they bring in drugs and strippers?
They might as well at this point.
As if they’re not visible enough… how much more visibility do they need? pic.twitter.com/vQmmNjVooc— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) March 24, 2025
Visibility isn't the issue here.
They don’t need a day of visibility. We can ALL tell. pic.twitter.com/4o2akn4B8n— Cooking With Sal Minella (@RealSalMinella) March 24, 2025
We sure can.
Democrats seriously can't let this one go. They are coming for your children whether you like it or not. pic.twitter.com/RtKH7oiOZ4— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 24, 2025
That's the ultimate target: our kids.
“IT’s nOt HaPpEnInG tO KiDs”— Olivia Krolczyk (@oliviakrolczyk_) March 24, 2025
Notice they never do this at, say, nursing homes.
It's always kids.
Arrest every adult that attends and send them to prison as Sex Offenders https://t.co/EjNMJDhzZe— Lodur Tryygon (@Lodur_Tryygon) March 24, 2025
If you took your kid to a strip club, you'd be investigated.
Saying something is 'trans' doesn't make it okay.
Why not at a nursing home? Why is it always around children? Grooming. Absolutely disgusting and degenerate. https://t.co/EBrpz8YuT2— Raziel (@Automatic_ATS) March 24, 2025
Exactly what we said.
I grew up next door to Hoboken in Jersey City.— John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) March 24, 2025
The Hoboken of my youth would never stand for this.
Of course, it's been "gentrified" by effete professionals who have no self respect. https://t.co/2DYziq56Nk
There are undoubtedly parents who will take their kids to this to build up their woke clout.
Shame on them.
