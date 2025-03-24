They've Learned Nothing! New Jersey City Plans 'Trans Day of Visibility' for Children

Dems MUST Be Held Accountable for Harboring Criminal Illegals (Join Us In Helping...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:10 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

Democrats are still all-in on transgender issues, including days of 'visibility' for trans people.

Why?

No idea.

The more Democrats embrace it and demonize those who oppose it, the more their approval ratings will tank. That's fine by us, by the way, but it's a politically stupid move.

Advertisement

Hoboken, NJ is the latest Democratic bastion to create a trans event catered to children:

This is messed up.

They might as well at this point.

Visibility isn't the issue here.

We sure can.

That's the ultimate target: our kids.

Advertisement

Notice they never do this at, say, nursing homes.

It's always kids.

If you took your kid to a strip club, you'd be investigated.

Saying something is 'trans' doesn't make it okay.

Exactly what we said.

There are undoubtedly parents who will take their kids to this to build up their woke clout.

Shame on them.

Tags: NEW JERSEY TRANSGENDER TRANS KIDS

