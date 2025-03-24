BUSTED: Allentown, PA School Board Member Faces Charges Over Another Hate Crime Hoax

It's another case a la Jussie Smollett.
LaTarsha Brown, a city employee and school board member in Allentown, PA, told police on January 10 she found a noose on her desk at city hall.
When the story broke, activists protested in support of Brown, calling it a 'hate crime' and 'act of terror.'
FLASHBACK: When school board member of @AllentownSD and city employee LaTarsha Brown reported a noose on her desk, BLM activists including fellow board members and city leaders immediately mobilized to protest calling it a hate crime and an act of terror.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025
LaTarsha was just… https://t.co/d97b8gI68o pic.twitter.com/uAUQnxjtkh
Turns out that was a lie, and Brown planted the noose herself.
WATCH:
We're glad there are consequences for this.
School board member of @AllentownSD was charged for allegedly staging her own hate crime.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025
She called police to report a noose on her desk and only her DNA was found on the noose.
This person is in charge of your kids’ education.
What does superintendent @drcarolbirks say?? https://t.co/d97b8gI68o pic.twitter.com/FtfCjfBSjl
We'd love to know.
Fake hate crimes are closer to the rule than the exception.— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 24, 2025
Yes, they are.
March 24, 2025
That's exactly what this is.
New Jussie Smollett just dropped!— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2025
Allentown, PA employee planted noose on her desk, faces false report charges, cops say. pic.twitter.com/W6TKirxuBp
Just insane.
https://t.co/Kbe4WBSp6u pic.twitter.com/zkHp6hNnPu— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 24, 2025
We laughed out loud at this.
"The racism is coming from inside the office!" https://t.co/zN63SMOrAn pic.twitter.com/GrrSAWz0Wf— H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) March 24, 2025
But Trump!
Or something.
When the supply for racism doesn’t meet demand just create your own https://t.co/djWGtniGxg— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 24, 2025
Yup.
Have any of these claims of finding a noose in the last decade turned out to be legit?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 24, 2025
Because it sure seems like they all end up being hoaxes, which should tell you something about how much violent racism actually exists in this country. https://t.co/8fhhwPOizp
They do all end up being hoaxes, and it shows there's not as much violent racism as the Left hopes there is.
