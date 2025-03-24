Scott Jennings Makes Fun of Musk-Hating Tim Walz as Tesla Stock Rebounds Despite...
BUSTED: Allentown, PA School Board Member Faces Charges Over Another Hate Crime Hoax

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on March 24, 2025
ImgFlip

It's another case a la Jussie Smollett.

LaTarsha Brown, a city employee and school board member in Allentown, PA, told police on January 10 she found a noose on her desk at city hall.

When the story broke, activists protested in support of Brown, calling it a 'hate crime' and 'act of terror.'

Turns out that was a lie, and Brown planted the noose herself.

WATCH:

We're glad there are consequences for this.

We'd love to know.

Yes, they are.

That's exactly what this is.

Just insane.

We laughed out loud at this.

We laughed out loud at this.

But Trump!

Or something.

Yup.

They do all end up being hoaxes, and it shows there's not as much violent racism as the Left hopes there is.

