BUSTED: Allentown, PA School Board Member Faces Charges Over Another Hate Crime Hoax

It's another case a la Jussie Smollett.

LaTarsha Brown, a city employee and school board member in Allentown, PA, told police on January 10 she found a noose on her desk at city hall.

When the story broke, activists protested in support of Brown, calling it a 'hate crime' and 'act of terror.'

FLASHBACK: When school board member of @AllentownSD and city employee LaTarsha Brown reported a noose on her desk, BLM activists including fellow board members and city leaders immediately mobilized to protest calling it a hate crime and an act of terror.



LaTarsha was just… https://t.co/d97b8gI68o pic.twitter.com/uAUQnxjtkh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025

Turns out that was a lie, and Brown planted the noose herself.

WATCH:

We're glad there are consequences for this.

School board member of @AllentownSD was charged for allegedly staging her own hate crime.



She called police to report a noose on her desk and only her DNA was found on the noose.



This person is in charge of your kids’ education.



What does superintendent @drcarolbirks say?? https://t.co/d97b8gI68o pic.twitter.com/FtfCjfBSjl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025

We'd love to know.

Fake hate crimes are closer to the rule than the exception. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 24, 2025

Yes, they are.

That's exactly what this is.

New Jussie Smollett just dropped!



Allentown, PA employee planted noose on her desk, faces false report charges, cops say. pic.twitter.com/W6TKirxuBp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2025

Just insane.

We laughed out loud at this.

But Trump!

Or something.

When the supply for racism doesn’t meet demand just create your own https://t.co/djWGtniGxg — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 24, 2025

Yup.

Have any of these claims of finding a noose in the last decade turned out to be legit?



Because it sure seems like they all end up being hoaxes, which should tell you something about how much violent racism actually exists in this country. https://t.co/8fhhwPOizp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 24, 2025

They do all end up being hoaxes, and it shows there's not as much violent racism as the Left hopes there is.