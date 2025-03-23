WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He...
RFK Jr. Vows to Save School Kids from Cell Phone Brain-Zapping Menace
Pete Hegseth Challenges Nosy Judge to Sweat It Out with the Troops, Jonah...
Sounds Pretty Insurrection-y, Knucklehead: Tim Walz Claims Republicans Have 'Seized Power'
WATCH: Attorney General Pam Bondi Slams Activist Judges and Vows to Keep Fighting...
Brit Hume Recalls What Happened Once Upon a Time When Republicans Tried to...
Captain America! NCAA Wrestler Salutes President Trump After Winning Title In Historic Ups...
VIP
Friend’s ChatGPT Diagnosis Outsmarts Doctor, Proving AI’s Mettle in Medicine’s Future
Hello, Crazy! Check Out INSANE 'Positionality Statement' on a Woke Academic Paper and...
Real Heroes Wear Dog Tags: National Medal of Honor Museum Opens in Arlington...
GRRL ... Don't Look NOW But We Just Caught the DUMBEST Claim About...
Riley Gaines DROPS Jon Ossoff for Supporting Men in Women's Sports by DEFENDING...
WOW! Chuck Schumer DEFINITELY Rattled During Interview After His PARTY Spent Week DRAGGING...
VIP
The Atlantic Is VERY Disappointed in Trump and Vance for SHATTERING European Opinions...

The Left Can't Meme Part 9,843: Lawyer Gets DRAGGED for Lame Meme About 'Transphobe' Inconsistency

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 23, 2025
imgflip

Oh, look!

We get to add another example to our 'The Left Can't Meme' file.

There's been a lot of talk about prohibiting trans athletes (read: men) from competing in women's sports. To sane people, this is a no-brainer. Men -- regardless of how they identify -- are stronger and faster than women. But Leftists are not sane, so they've dug in their heels on letting men beat (and beat up) girls and women on the playing field.

Advertisement

At the same time, the Trump administration has moved to prohibit transgender people from serving in the military. This, too, is a common sense approach. The military requires mental toughness and discipline; it is not the place for people unsure of their gender.

It's also perfectly consistent to believe both positions.

But the Left can't comprehend consistency, nor do they care about the arguments on either issue.

Enter this meme.

The fact he calls us 'transphobes' negates his argument off the bat, but let's indulge him for a moment.

At no time was the question of strength the issue in the military. It was the behaviors, the mental illness (because that's what transgenderism ultimately is), and the political nature of transgender people in the military.

A man who identifies as a woman has the same level of strength whether or not he's playing sports or in the Army.

The inconsistent ones here are, as always, the Leftists.

Exactly.

And if they went to war against, say, Hamas, how does the Left think a transgender soldier would fare at the hands of an Islamist enemy?

Recommended

WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He Grew Up In No Longer Exists
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Not good. At all.

All of this.

Imagine if that guy was your lawyer in court. Enjoy prison.

Let them keep talking. They're on a roll.

And we're fine with that.

This isn't hard to understand.

Which is why Leftists are so confused.

Advertisement

It is not.

Oof.

You would be correct.

It would be hard to dilate a neo-vagina on the battlefield.

And therein lies the problem.

They do.

The rest of us just find it lame.

Tags: LEFTIES MILITARY SPORTS TRANS TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He Grew Up In No Longer Exists
Amy Curtis
Pete Hegseth Challenges Nosy Judge to Sweat It Out with the Troops, Jonah Goldberg Melts Down
justmindy
Sounds Pretty Insurrection-y, Knucklehead: Tim Walz Claims Republicans Have 'Seized Power'
Grateful Calvin
TRAGIC: Reddit Lefties RAGE Because **Checks Notes** Things Are More Affordable Under Trump (No, Really)
Sam J.
Riley Gaines DROPS Jon Ossoff for Supporting Men in Women's Sports by DEFENDING His Daughter and BOOM
Sam J.
Hello, Crazy! Check Out INSANE 'Positionality Statement' on a Woke Academic Paper and Weep for Humanity
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He Grew Up In No Longer Exists Amy Curtis
Advertisement