Hello, Crazy! Check Out INSANE 'Positionality Statement' on a Woke Academic Paper and Weep for Humanity

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on March 23, 2025
Meme

Remember when the Left pretended for a short time to be the 'Party of Science'? 

They told us the science -- from climate change to gender -- was 'settled' in statements more akin to religious dogma. And woe to anyone who dared question the science. You were a 'climate denier' or a 'transphobe' or a 'grandma killer.'

Science should be objective, non-partisan, and based in the observations of reality. But Leftists don't live in reality; they live in whatever intersectional fantasy land they make up on any given day, and -- because of it -- science is also filtered through a political lense.

Why else would a supposed academic paper start off with this absurd 'positionality statement'?

So the authors are crazy, Left-wing women?

Got it.

Thanks for the warning, we suppose.

Science should not be influenced by identities. Science should be as disconnected from identities as humanely possible.

Anything less than that is propaganda, not science.

They're needed now more than ever.

Yeah, our sentiments exactly.

Every day.

Okay, this writer laughed out loud at this and scared her dog.

That's exactly what they're saying.

Are we shocked by this?

No, no we are not.

How many genders are we up to now?

Which renders everything in the paper moot.

That's exactly what they're doing. Insulating themselves against criticism and rigorous peer review.

This isn't just a clown show; it's a three-ring circus.

Tags: CRAZY FEMINISM FEMINISTS SCIENCE INTERSECTIONALITY

