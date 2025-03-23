RFK Jr. Vows to Save School Kids from Cell Phone Brain-Zapping Menace
WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He Grew Up In No Longer Exists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 23, 2025
This is actually quite sad.

As Democrats in blue cities and states continue to be soft-on-crime, it is the innocent citizens who suffer.

Check out this store in California and how everything is locked up so thieves don't rob the store blind:

Not enforcing laws is a choice.

And that choice has terrible consequences for everyone, while helping absolutely no one.

Yep.

Eventually people will stop shopping at these stores and they'll close, too.

How anyone can look at this and think it's okay is beyond me.

Bang up job, Dems!

There's no reason to tolerate this.

None.

Probably.

It's that simple.

They'll mumble something about greedy capitalists and businesses, but they're wrong. As always.

California had a chance to recall him and didn't, so it's clear some voters are okay with this.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME THEFT

