WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He Grew Up In No Longer Exists

This is actually quite sad.

As Democrats in blue cities and states continue to be soft-on-crime, it is the innocent citizens who suffer.

Check out this store in California and how everything is locked up so thieves don't rob the store blind:

America, 1975: "I bet in 50 years we'll have flying cars and live on Mars"



Blue cities, 2025:



pic.twitter.com/Uqh9rVV7MF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2025

Not enforcing laws is a choice.

And that choice has terrible consequences for everyone, while helping absolutely no one.

Lesson: Laws that look harsh at the micro level are often necessary at the macro level. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) March 23, 2025

Yep.

and you have to wait a long time for somebody to unlock. And somebody else might be waiting before you. And most normal humans that go grocery shopping get more than one item. So imagine every time you have go to get any item on your list, you have to call and have someone unlock… — World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) March 23, 2025

Eventually people will stop shopping at these stores and they'll close, too.

Here’s an example from my blue city. About 80% of the store is empty. https://t.co/s2Qg5SrUJ6 — Mavro Provato (@90zWereBetter) March 23, 2025

How anyone can look at this and think it's okay is beyond me.

Democrats: "We're the party of progress!"



Also Democrats: *devolve into medieval barbarism* — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 23, 2025

Bang up job, Dems!

“Blue cities, 2025”



Every large American city is blue.



And don’t forget to pick up your “Crime is Down” bumper sticker. pic.twitter.com/8A3McCz4Kz — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) March 23, 2025

There's no reason to tolerate this.

None.

Mars cities in 2075 will be: “Can you believe people used to live that way?” https://t.co/43ajY8uXlr — dave (@davidgustafson5) March 23, 2025

Probably.

It's that simple.

One of the most annoying things. Ask a very liberal person why everything is locked up and see them get flustered lmao. https://t.co/Ddg7HXWOev — $ (@xxvvrr___) March 23, 2025

They'll mumble something about greedy capitalists and businesses, but they're wrong. As always.

This is why Gavin Newsom has zero chance to be president.



There are hundreds of videos of California decay and dysfunction. Many 100x worse than this.



Zero chance.



Other blue state and blue city leaders have the same problem (maybe not this bad). https://t.co/hMwfgRNDcF — Ben White (@ape_detective) March 23, 2025

California had a chance to recall him and didn't, so it's clear some voters are okay with this.