Palestinian Journalist Posts Lie-Filled Anti-Israel Screed That's Rendered Invalid by Her Previous Posts

Hamas really wanted to have its cake and eat it, too. On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and killed or took hostage thousands of Israeli men, women, and children.

They started this war.

And the moment Israel started hammering Hamas, Leftists across the globe started screaming about 'genocide' and 'slaughter' to guilt Israel into ceasing its fight against Hamas.

They never, ever blame Hamas for using civilians as human shields.

And they're mad Israel won't stop fighting until the country is safe. For both Jews and Israeli Arabs, who the Left don't seem to care about.

Miriam Barghouti is a Rahmalla-based journalist, and she's your standard Leftist when it comes to Israel:

I’ve constantly been against the reduction of Israel’s slaughter to focus on the children.



As though the killing of Palestinian men & women is okay.



But there is something to be recognized of Israel’s indiscriminate slaughter & violence against children.



It’s beyond sinister.… — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) March 20, 2025

The entire post reads:

The fact that the world is unable to protect the most fragile segment of society- kids- is telling of both Israel’s ruthlessness & its impunity as well as the dehumanization of Palestinian kids. But Israel’s intentional targeting of entire families in their sleep is not only to mass murder Palestinians & to kill the seeds of the future. It is also a show of force. It is a clear message to both Palestinians & the world that Israel’s violence is so profound that they’ll even come for your children. This is a depraved regime and society which not only greenlights the butchery of kids, but has effectively convinced itself and its people (Israelis and their allies) that these are 'terrorists.' When Israelis and their allies aren’t denying the fact that there is a mass murder of children, they’re trying to convince themselves and the world that a newborn- just days old- is a terrorist, that a 2 year old, 5 year old, 12 year old, 17 year old is a terrorist. Yet even in that argument there is no questioning of the fact that even in that depraved logic, Israel is still denying any due process.There is no trial, no real charges, no attempt at examining these claims. For Palestinians there is only execution. Israel claims October 7, & the stories of their babies being burned for what? To justify the mass murder of other kids? Israels practice of burning Palestinian children alive, of shooting them with kill shots to the head and chest, of tormenting them and torturing them in torture camps did not begin on October 7 2023. Between 2000 and 2022 thousands of Palestinian kids were killed, tens of thousands held captive by Israeli soldiers, some had their families burned alive in their own homes. There is something to be recognized about this kind of ugliness, how an entire society has accepted & participates in the killing of little boys & girls through starvation, denial of medical care, shelter, only to bomb them to smithereens. We highlight the kids because no matter how you try to explain it only a psychopath will be convinced of the legitimacy to murder children in their sleep. There’s a lot to be told about the world’s inability (or rather lack of will) to- at a bare minimum- protect the kids.

What a work of fiction.

If Hamas, and Gaza, didn't want to face the repercussions of war, they shouldn't have attacked Israel.

Her entire argument is rendered invalid.

Why do you lie? You were explicitly asking for it. https://t.co/KO0y9AYied — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) March 21, 2025

Because that's what journalists do best: lie.

You wanted this war. Crying about it now is just pathetic. Peace has always been an option, but you'd rather shoot rockets, and stage suicide and surprise attacks. — Jack's Rhetorical Buzzsaw (@JackMartensite) March 22, 2025

It's a FAFO moment.

Palestinians lot would have fared much better had they not gone into Israel to kill a bunch of women and children, they took a bunch HOSTAGE, whom they killed more slowly — Old Phlegmatic Jud (@cra11169) March 22, 2025

Like the Bibas babies, who they strangled.

Incredible how many words you wrote without one being true. That’s skill — Phil (@RealPhillyP) March 22, 2025

She could've saved a lot of characters by writing 'I hate Israel and Jews' and not wasted her time with that screed.

Except Israeli children.

Forget them.

“Israel’s indiscriminate slaughter & violence against children is beyond sinister.”



What does Hamas’s deliberate use of children as human shields say about them and their fans? What does Barghouti’s ignoring it say about her?



“Beyond sinister” doesn’t even begin to describe it. https://t.co/zZoDZW3l7a — (((John Mirisch 🌸))) (@JohnMirisch) March 21, 2025

It says a lot about her, and none of it good.