Illegal Immigrant Set Loose in U.S. by Biden-Harris Admin Wound Up Murdering Georgia Grandmother

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As the Left keeps running to the defense of violent, criminal illegal immigrants, we'll keep exposing who it is the Left supports, and the horrible things they've done.

This is another story out of Georgia, where an illegal immigrant from Honduras murdered a mother of five:

The entire post reads:

Police in Cobb County, GA, say David Hector Rivas-Sagastume killed Camillia Williams, a mother of five and grandmother, then dumped her body in the woods in a neighborhood. He is charged with capital murder. It appears to have been a random attack. 

Williams’ family told local station @wsbtv that she told them a man had been following her in the days before her murder. 

DHS statement to FOX:

David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, a 21-year-old Honduran national, entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration. A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets.'

This should never have happened.

Give her time.

Yes, they do.

No, it isn't

It's always the inevitable result.

We need to secure the border and reform immigration.

That's a common theme: Democrats have blood on their hand.

Or send him back to Honduras.

Democrats will scream to ban guns to 'save one life' and then fight to keep murderers in the country.

Make it make sense.

Pure evil.

Remember them and don't buy the media sob stories.

