Illegal Immigrant Set Loose in U.S. by Biden-Harris Admin Wound Up Murdering Georgia Grandmother

As the Left keeps running to the defense of violent, criminal illegal immigrants, we'll keep exposing who it is the Left supports, and the horrible things they've done.

This is another story out of Georgia, where an illegal immigrant from Honduras murdered a mother of five:

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering a Georgia mother & dumping her body in the woods last week is a Honduran illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden admin on 3/17/2021, & he’s had a deportation order since July 2023.… pic.twitter.com/QoywXYz2XB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2025

The entire post reads:

Police in Cobb County, GA, say David Hector Rivas-Sagastume killed Camillia Williams, a mother of five and grandmother, then dumped her body in the woods in a neighborhood. He is charged with capital murder. It appears to have been a random attack. Williams’ family told local station @wsbtv that she told them a man had been following her in the days before her murder. DHS statement to FOX: David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, a 21-year-old Honduran national, entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration. A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets.'

This should never have happened.

Has @JessicaTarlov found an ALCU attorney to quote anonymous sources to call him the victim yet?



Asking for the victims five children. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) March 22, 2025

Give her time.

Biden and Harris have blood on their hands! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 22, 2025

Yes, they do.

Life in prison is not enough. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 22, 2025

No, it isn't

when u let everyone in this is result — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) March 22, 2025

It's always the inevitable result.

Heartbreaking and infuriating.



One preventable tragedy after another — all because our leaders refuse to secure the border.



Every politician enabling this has blood on their hands. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 22, 2025

We need to secure the border and reform immigration.

Biden recklessly unleashed these illegal alien criminals on the American people, and now we have activist Democrat judges fighting the administration to keep these thugs in the country. Democrats have blood on their hands. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) March 22, 2025

That's a common theme: Democrats have blood on their hand.

Send him to Boston. The Mayor there says he has the right to be with her and she will pay for it. — NonHollywood (@Hollywood5419) March 22, 2025

Or send him back to Honduras.

this is happening a lot for never happening https://t.co/szBIdnTiql — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 22, 2025

Democrats will scream to ban guns to 'save one life' and then fight to keep murderers in the country.

Make it make sense.

The Biden border policy was pure evil. https://t.co/hz5ecloNZs — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 22, 2025

Pure evil.

Caught and released by Team Biden.



Unenforced deportation order since July 2023.



Murdered a grandmother.



Remember his victim, and the people who let him kill her, when the media sobs about deportations. https://t.co/9AZCHaMnps — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 22, 2025

Remember them and don't buy the media sob stories.