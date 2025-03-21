TikToker Aims for a Visit From the Secret Service After Posting Video Threatening Donald Trump (WATCH)

The Left is so unhinged and dangerous. They are all infected with a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and they genuinely believe they're the good guys while they post stuff like this on social media:

Advertisement

WATCH:

Tiktoker simulates shooting President Trump. The violence and violent tendencies on the Left is becoming an epidemic. pic.twitter.com/bDulg9PGEl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025

We hope law enforcement and the Secret Service pay him a visit.

Why is this sht allowed on TıkTok but my videos from Biden’s open border were bannable offenses? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 21, 2025

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Not cool — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 21, 2025

Not cool at all.

It's about to spill over into real world violence, already has against a particular brand of cars.



This summer is gonna be another 2020 style summer-of-love. Harsh response is needed early on. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) March 21, 2025

Real-world violence is the Left's goal here.

“If this were the other way around, the FBI would be kicking down doors.



But since it’s Trump, it’s just ‘art’ or ‘a joke.’ The double standard is sickening.” pic.twitter.com/AXxeB0dxIZ — TacticalEdge (@EdgeE50124) March 21, 2025

They'd call that domestic terrorism, and classify this as 'free speech.'

This is how Democrats think.



They’re not like us be prepared to defend yourself at all times — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) March 21, 2025

They never debate or try to reason, they jump right to violence.

Every single time.

There's a serious mental health crisis going on with Liberals and its being irresponsibly fueled by negative MSM coverage. — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) March 21, 2025

Media knows exactly what it's doing, too.

They’ve normalized this. — Jammles (@jammles9) March 21, 2025

Yes they have.

The “No to Hate” campaign aged like milk https://t.co/hABlqGgOCj — We Got Receipts (@Audrey_Receipts) March 21, 2025

Like milk in the July sun.

FBI should pay him a visit like they did with innocent patriots that protested on January 6th. https://t.co/vHak2Twzwe — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 21, 2025

Yes, they should.

TikTok needs to be held accountable for these types of obvious threats, if they're going to allow them on their platform https://t.co/DxwM3q8CH3 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 21, 2025

They should be held accountable.

wtf is wrong with these people? 👇🏼 https://t.co/MTWx5NpPOa — Scott Cross ✠ (@Cross_RScott) March 21, 2025

There is not enough time to answer that question.

In a word, EVERYTHING.