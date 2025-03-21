Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a...
Trump’s Message to Migrants on Biden’s Visa Program, Pack it Up and Scram...
FBI’s Finest Snag THREE of the Top 10 Most Wanted ... The Hunt’s...
Trump Admin Cashes In: Citizenship Now for Sale, Millionaires Line Up
Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts...
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to...
Swing and a MISS! Wisconsin State Rep. Honors Bob Uecker by BOTCHING His...
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a...
Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband...
VIP
Young White Men Lean Further Right—And It Should Come As No Surprise
National Security: Brendan Carr Announces Sweeping FCC Investigation of CCP-Affiliated Tel...
Lutnick’s Tax Promise: Trump Supposedly Nods to Axing Income Taxes in a Car...
WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial...
The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping...

TikToker Aims for a Visit From the Secret Service After Posting Video Threatening Donald Trump (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on March 21, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left is so unhinged and dangerous. They are all infected with a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and they genuinely believe they're the good guys while they post stuff like this on social media:

Advertisement

WATCH:

We hope law enforcement and the Secret Service pay him a visit.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Not cool at all.

Real-world violence is the Left's goal here.

They'd call that domestic terrorism, and classify this as 'free speech.'

They never debate or try to reason, they jump right to violence.

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Every single time.

Media knows exactly what it's doing, too.

Yes they have.

Like milk in the July sun. 

Yes, they should.

They should be held accountable.

There is not enough time to answer that question.

In a word, EVERYTHING.

Tags: ASSASSINATION FBI SECRET SERVICE VIOLENCE TIKTOK LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a 16-year-old boy
justmindy
FBI’s Finest Snag THREE of the Top 10 Most Wanted ... The Hunt’s Just Heating Up
justmindy
Trump’s Message to Migrants on Biden’s Visa Program, Pack it Up and Scram ... Now
justmindy
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a Nut Factory
justmindy
Trump Admin Cashes In: Citizenship Now for Sale, Millionaires Line Up
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter Grateful Calvin
Advertisement