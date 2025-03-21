WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial...
The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping North Carolina Rebuild

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:10 PM on March 21, 2025
ImgFlip

Here's some heartwarming, uplifting news for your Friday.

Western North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and utterly neglected by the Biden-Harris administration. Once Donald Trump was inaugurated, relief started coming for the residents of the Tar Heel State, and now some selfless college students are coming to spend their spring break helping those in need.

WATCH:

Well done.

The American spirit is alive and well.

These are the kind of people who should get the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

It gives us hope for the future.

Yes. Compare this to the lunatics burning down Tesla dealerships and vandalizing Cybertrucks.

There is still good in the world.

Amen.

Yes, it is.

These kids deserve all the praise and positive attention.

Tags: COLLEGE HURRICANE NORTH CAROLINA STUDENTS

