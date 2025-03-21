The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping North Carolina Rebuild

Here's some heartwarming, uplifting news for your Friday.
Western North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and utterly neglected by the Biden-Harris administration. Once Donald Trump was inaugurated, relief started coming for the residents of the Tar Heel State, and now some selfless college students are coming to spend their spring break helping those in need.
WATCH:
🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds of college students from across the country are using their Spring Break to rebuild homes in Western North Carolina.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 21, 2025
Teenage students are traveling from as far away as New Mexico to put on Tyvek suits, clean up, and rebuild dozens of homes.
AMAZING!!! pic.twitter.com/NDALmEYeNA
Well done.
Wow this is incredible. Love the American spirit 🇺🇸— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025
The American spirit is alive and well.
Bravo to these young people stepping up!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 21, 2025
These are the kind of people who should get the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
This is the America we need, young people working hard, rebuilding, and helping others instead of protesting nonsense. More of this, less of the entitled victim mindset!— Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 21, 2025
It gives us hope for the future.
This story warms my heart. Young mature adults spending time helping others on spring break vs immature others out there (many grown adults) hating America.— Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) March 21, 2025
Yes. Compare this to the lunatics burning down Tesla dealerships and vandalizing Cybertrucks.
Recommended
Despite what you may have heard, there are indeed still decent human beings out there with goodness in their hearts. https://t.co/vp4VDh5Erp— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 21, 2025
There is still good in the world.
God bless them. https://t.co/pcMY9Kd1bQ— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 21, 2025
Amen.
The future is bright for your teen son or daughter if you get them involved with the right people https://t.co/CaCiZpd5a9— Tom Bresnahan (@TomBresnahan_) March 21, 2025
Yes, it is.
This is AWESOME!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 21, 2025
Kudos to the young people who are putting in the leg work and helping out those who need it! https://t.co/96UBhdobzZ
These kids deserve all the praise and positive attention.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member