The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping North Carolina Rebuild

Here's some heartwarming, uplifting news for your Friday.

Western North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and utterly neglected by the Biden-Harris administration. Once Donald Trump was inaugurated, relief started coming for the residents of the Tar Heel State, and now some selfless college students are coming to spend their spring break helping those in need.

WATCH:

🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds of college students from across the country are using their Spring Break to rebuild homes in Western North Carolina.



Teenage students are traveling from as far away as New Mexico to put on Tyvek suits, clean up, and rebuild dozens of homes.



AMAZING!!! pic.twitter.com/NDALmEYeNA — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 21, 2025

Well done.

Wow this is incredible. Love the American spirit 🇺🇸 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025

The American spirit is alive and well.

Bravo to these young people stepping up! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 21, 2025

