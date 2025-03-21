Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband...
National Security: Brendan Carr Announces Sweeping FCC Investigation of CCP-Affiliated Telecom Outlets

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:10 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

FCC Chair Brendan Carr announced a 'sweeping investigation' into the operations of 'entities' aligned with the CCP, to make sure those operations aren't a threat to America's national security:

Here's more:

It is within our national interest to keep a close eye on what China is doing in the U.S., in all things.

This writer is convinced CCP-affiliated TikTok is a Chinese psy-op meant to undermine America.

Change her mind.

Foreign-affiliated nations, yes.

Yup.

And if you don't get the reference, it's from a story in The Atlantic.

Others noticed Carr leaned into the nickname:

Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It
justmindy
If The Atlantic hates you, you're doing something right.

EL. OH. EL.

Well played.

The wins keep on coming.

Correct.

He's doing a fantastic job.

LONG overdue.

