National Security: Brendan Carr Announces Sweeping FCC Investigation of CCP-Affiliated Telecom Outlets

FCC Chair Brendan Carr announced a 'sweeping investigation' into the operations of 'entities' aligned with the CCP, to make sure those operations aren't a threat to America's national security:

Advertisement

NEW



The FCC has launched a sweeping investigation into the ongoing U.S. operations of certain CCP-aligned entities.



We previously found that they pose an unacceptable risk to our national security. We want to ensure that they’re not evading our national security protections. pic.twitter.com/5jJKakEQHM — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 21, 2025

Here's more:

The FCC has issued a subpoena and letters of inquiry to these entities—including Huawei, ZTE, & China Mobile—to determine if they are evading FCC prohibitions and to close any loopholes.



We’re also asking about any businesses that may be aiding their operations. pic.twitter.com/51Nh4EjSqT — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 21, 2025

It is within our national interest to keep a close eye on what China is doing in the U.S., in all things.

Thank You!!!!!!! These companies drive divisive anti-American radical propaganda! This has brainwashed the youth around the world. — Candy Watson (@watson_can40469) March 21, 2025

This writer is convinced CCP-affiliated TikTok is a Chinese psy-op meant to undermine America.

Change her mind.

Thank you. Anyone on US airwaves pushing Communism or anti-American rhetoric should lose their license. — TravelMore (@AnotherOne311) March 21, 2025

Foreign-affiliated nations, yes.

The pit bull is off his leash! 😂 — Cyber Viking (@DarthJML) March 21, 2025

Yup.

And if you don't get the reference, it's from a story in The Atlantic.

Others noticed Carr leaned into the nickname:

BWAHAHA Brendan you changed your PFP to that ridiculous cartoon 😂😂😂



Here is your Badge of Honor 😎 pic.twitter.com/LXVYY8AWbH — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) March 21, 2025

If The Atlantic hates you, you're doing something right.

Would this include @Tim_Walz ? — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) March 21, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Well played.

This is huge https://t.co/61NaVmqvyT — Joshua Philipp (@JoshJPhilipp) March 21, 2025

The wins keep on coming.

I’m pleased to see Chairman Carr and the Trump administration taking the fight to Chinese Communist controlled telecoms companies. These firms are little more than fronts for the repressive and corrupt Chinese intelligence apparatus. https://t.co/EWR8gGrWh7 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 21, 2025

Correct.

🚨FCC launches investigation of CCP



The CCP will never simply follow the law.



Therefore, the FCC's new sweeping investigation will find out which CCP "Covered List" entities continue to operate illegally in the U.S.



Great work @BrendanCarrFCC 💪 https://t.co/BgrqNQAfKJ pic.twitter.com/MXQzKsXdiS — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) March 21, 2025

He's doing a fantastic job.

Excellent news, and LONG overdue. https://t.co/irkdCzYLdf — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) March 21, 2025

LONG overdue.