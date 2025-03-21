Pete Hegseth Asks: Department of War or Department of Defense? Take the Poll!
Gaffe Factory: Joe Biden’s Comeback Could Provide a Trove of New Memes and...
Gassy Lassie: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder
VIP
The Left's Overreach Always Comes Back to Bite It on the Butt, and...
WATCH: Tim Walz Tries Attacking Trump Over Education and Trips Over Minnesota's Failing...
Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a...
TikToker Aims for a Visit From the Secret Service After Posting Video Threatening...
Trump’s Message to Migrants on Biden’s Visa Program, Pack it Up and Scram...
FBI’s Finest Snag THREE of the Top 10 Most Wanted ... The Hunt’s...
Trump Admin Cashes In: Citizenship Now for Sale, Millionaires Line Up
Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts...
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to...
Swing and a MISS! Wisconsin State Rep. Honors Bob Uecker by BOTCHING His...
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a...

Heavyweight Boxing Champ, Olympian, and Businessman George Foreman Dead at 76

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:50 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Heavyweight boxing champion and businessman George Foreman has died. He was 76 years old.

Here's more from The New York Post:

His family announced the news on his Instagram page on Friday night.

'Our hearts are broken,' the caption read on the post. 'With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.'

Advertisement

Foreman was a Texas native, born in Houston on January 10, 1949.

And here's what the Houston Chronicle had to say about his passing:

Foreman, who was a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist, was proud of his Houston roots, growing up in Fifth Ward.

“I love this city,” Foreman told the Houston Chronicle in 2016. “I really do.”

Foreman, the fifth of seven children raised by a single mom, attended Atherton Elementary and E.O. Smith Junior High, dropping out before making it to Wheatley High School. At 16, he talked his mother into signing him up for the Job Corps where he learned bricklaying, carpentry and foresty, got his GED and in a life-changing moment, discovered boxing.

Foreman won the Gold in 1968.

It doesn't get more 90s WWE than that pic.

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He was a legend.

That is some great footage of Foreman in the ring.

Okay, this made us chuckle.

Also, the George Foreman Grill was the bomb.

An excellent tribute, this.

Fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson also chimed in:

As did basketball star Scottie Pippen.

Advertisement

Rest in peace, Champ.

We might just do that.

George Foreman is survived by 12 children, five sons all named George and seven daughters -- Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella, and Courtney. He is also survived by his wife Mary Joan Martelly, whom he married in 1985.

Our sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Tags: BOXING CELEBRITIES DEATH SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Gaffe Factory: Joe Biden’s Comeback Could Provide a Trove of New Memes and We Have the Video to Prove It
Warren Squire
WATCH: Tim Walz Tries Attacking Trump Over Education and Trips Over Minnesota's Failing Schools Instead
Amy Curtis
Oops! Iceland’s ‘Minister for Children’ quits after popping out a kid with a 16-year-old boy
justmindy
Pete Hegseth Asks: Department of War or Department of Defense? Take the Poll!
Warren Squire
Gassy Lassie: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter Grateful Calvin
Advertisement