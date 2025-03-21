Heavyweight Boxing Champ, Olympian, and Businessman George Foreman Dead at 76

Heavyweight boxing champion and businessman George Foreman has died. He was 76 years old.

Here's more from The New York Post:

His family announced the news on his Instagram page on Friday night. 'Our hearts are broken,' the caption read on the post. 'With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.'

Foreman was a Texas native, born in Houston on January 10, 1949.

Heavyweight champion, proud Houstonian George Foreman dead at 76 years old https://t.co/TPBF0fBoI0 — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) March 22, 2025

And here's what the Houston Chronicle had to say about his passing:

Foreman, who was a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist, was proud of his Houston roots, growing up in Fifth Ward. “I love this city,” Foreman told the Houston Chronicle in 2016. “I really do.” Foreman, the fifth of seven children raised by a single mom, attended Atherton Elementary and E.O. Smith Junior High, dropping out before making it to Wheatley High School. At 16, he talked his mother into signing him up for the Job Corps where he learned bricklaying, carpentry and foresty, got his GED and in a life-changing moment, discovered boxing.

Foreman won the Gold in 1968.

RIP George Foreman 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bQmg86dcQR — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) March 22, 2025

It doesn't get more 90s WWE than that pic.

The Ring is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of boxing legend George Foreman.



Foreman is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and will be remembered as an icon of the sport forever.



Our deepest sympathies are with George’s friends and family at this… pic.twitter.com/1rTFPGFHgE — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 22, 2025

He was a legend.

JUST IN: Boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76.



The announcement was made by his family.



“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded… pic.twitter.com/WYqZb820RU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 22, 2025

That is some great footage of Foreman in the ring.

Rest in peace George Foreman. You were a massive presence in my dad’s life after the divorce. pic.twitter.com/uz2L19EZcl — Pine Baron (@SpiritofPines) March 22, 2025

Okay, this made us chuckle.

Also, the George Foreman Grill was the bomb.

Boxing legend, heavyweight champ, proud husband, father, Texan and all-around great guy, George Foreman has passed away. He was 76. RIP King ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/p20bu4w8XV — S&N News, Politics and Sports (@Samantha_SN1) March 22, 2025

An excellent tribute, this.

Fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson also chimed in:

Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Xs5QjMukqr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 22, 2025

As did basketball star Scottie Pippen.

Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/7v5XBSZfTi — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) March 22, 2025

Rest in peace, Champ.

🚨 #BREAKING: Boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at 76



His family says he passed “peacefully.”



Huge loss! Grill up a steak tonight in his honor! pic.twitter.com/Vq2sFj4J4U — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

We might just do that.

George Foreman is survived by 12 children, five sons all named George and seven daughters -- Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella, and Courtney. He is also survived by his wife Mary Joan Martelly, whom he married in 1985.

Our sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones.