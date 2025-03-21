Hello, Ratio! ABC News Gets DRAGGED for yet Another Story About Trump Causing a Constitutional Crisis

Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on March 21, 2025
imgflip

As federal judges across the country continue to undermine and usurp the power of the Executive Branch, ABC News wants to warn us all that it's President Donald Trump, and not the rogue judges, who are dragging us towards another Constitutional crisis.

They write:

Richard Pildes, the Sudler family professor of constitutional law at NYU Law School, who has been involved in many federal court cases, told ABC News that such defiance of the courts undermines the judicial branch and could have serious consequences.

'I would say, we are dangerously close to a constitutional crisis. Maybe we're dancing kind of on the edge of a constitutional crisis,' he told ABC News.

James Sample, a constitutional law expert at Hofstra University, who has been involved in federal cases, agreed that the country is on the 'precipice' of such a crisis, noting that the courts are limited in being able to enforce their rulings.

However, he noted, courts are designed to be deliberative with cases.

'The courts are essentially saying, we need to slow down,' Sample told ABC News. 'The executive [branch] may ultimately get what it wants. … But if the executive gets what it wants without a process, then not only the individuals lose, but all of us lose justice.'

Yeah, no.

ABC News was quiet when Joe Biden defied the Supreme Court on student loans and pretty tight-lipped when Biden tried to amend the Constitution via X post.

Chuck Schumer said yesterday the goal of the judiciary is to stop Trump's agenda.

This isn't a tapping of the brakes. It's the judiciary taking over the wheel.

Because they hate Trump.

That would be nice.

As if that matters to Democrats and their judge buddies.

If you rely on ABC News for anything other than laughs, you'll be sorely disappointed.

Yes he is.

This is the actual Constitutional crisis.

Pure, unadulterated propaganda.

