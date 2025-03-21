Hello, Ratio! ABC News Gets DRAGGED for yet Another Story About Trump Causing a Constitutional Crisis

As federal judges across the country continue to undermine and usurp the power of the Executive Branch, ABC News wants to warn us all that it's President Donald Trump, and not the rogue judges, who are dragging us towards another Constitutional crisis.

As Pres. Trump's administration enters a legal tug-of-war with the nation's judges over controversial policies, constitutional law experts are sounding the alarm that the country could be inching closer to a constitutional crisis. https://t.co/9GSrfaoIOc — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2025

They write:

Richard Pildes, the Sudler family professor of constitutional law at NYU Law School, who has been involved in many federal court cases, told ABC News that such defiance of the courts undermines the judicial branch and could have serious consequences. 'I would say, we are dangerously close to a constitutional crisis. Maybe we're dancing kind of on the edge of a constitutional crisis,' he told ABC News. James Sample, a constitutional law expert at Hofstra University, who has been involved in federal cases, agreed that the country is on the 'precipice' of such a crisis, noting that the courts are limited in being able to enforce their rulings. However, he noted, courts are designed to be deliberative with cases. 'The courts are essentially saying, we need to slow down,' Sample told ABC News. 'The executive [branch] may ultimately get what it wants. … But if the executive gets what it wants without a process, then not only the individuals lose, but all of us lose justice.'

Yeah, no.

ABC News was quiet when Joe Biden defied the Supreme Court on student loans and pretty tight-lipped when Biden tried to amend the Constitution via X post.

Chuck Schumer said yesterday the goal of the judiciary is to stop Trump's agenda.

This isn't a tapping of the brakes. It's the judiciary taking over the wheel.

Because they hate Trump.

Yes, too many activist judges infringing legitimate Art 2 powers. SCOTUS decades ago ruled no judicial oversight of the enemy aliens act was allowed or appropriate. — Shots from the Right (Steve Bussey) (@SFTR58) March 21, 2025

As if that matters to Democrats and their judge buddies.

It's really not a "Constitutional Crises", it's a "Rogue Judges Crises".



We are a Constitutional Republic, w/ Democratic Principals, not vice-versa. The Constitution is THE law of the land.



POTUS is well within his rights. — Spartacus (@spartacus0740) March 21, 2025

I agree, the constitutional crisis of some judges overreaching their powers to supersede the powers of the executive branch and hinder it at every stop. This sets a dangerous precedence for the entire country being ran from judicial benches for years to come, it makes me think of… — Charlie (@NotSureOfNameYT) March 21, 2025

This is the actual Constitutional crisis.

Pure, unadulterated propaganda.