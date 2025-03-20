Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed...
Slow Demise of DEI: University of California System Stops Requiring Diversity Statements in Hiring

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

The sooner DEI goes the way of the dodo bird, the better off society will be.

One of the first things President Donald Trump did when he was inaugurated was declare war on the Left's beloved systemic racism, and hoo boy did it make them angry.

But the fact remains: DEI is racism. Just because it benefits the Democrats' pet causes and demographics doesn't make it acceptable, and most Americans are sour on the government picking winners and losers based on our skin color.

This is another win in the war against wokeness:

More from The New York Times:

The University of California said on Wednesday that it would stop requiring the use of diversity statements in hiring, a practice praised by some who said it made campuses more inclusive but criticized by others who said it did the opposite.

Diversity statements typically ask job applicants to describe in a page or so how they would contribute to campus diversity. The move away from them, by one of the biggest higher education systems in the United States, comes as the Trump administration escalates an attack on higher education over diversity programming.

For a decade, the 10-campus system was a national leader in using such statements, as universities increasingly came under pressure from those who wanted more diverse student bodies and faculties.

A person contributes to 'diversity' on campus just by being there.

And students who are qualified to get into a University of California school should get in, regardless of race.

Make Meritocracy Great Again and all that.

Cancel culture needs to stop, too.

The tide, she is a-turning.

We absolutely do.

The New York Times? Not so much, probably.

They all need to go away.

The 'debate' will be Lefties melting down for a week while normies continue living their lives.

All it took was a President with a spine to end this nonsense.

And we all know that the opposite of diversity is university.

Probably.

But it's a step in the right direction.

Hit 'em where it hurts, in the wallet, and watch how their behavior changes.

