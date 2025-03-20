Leftist Alex Cole Returns With Irrefutable Proof the Left Can't Meme, Like, AT ALL

The Left can't meme because the are the meme. That's an axiom this writer has professed for quite some time now, because the Left keeps proving it correct time and time again.

Advertisement

They either make overly wordy memes that no one's going to read, or they make cringe memes that aren't funny. And sometimes, the memes are just flat-out wrong.

Like this one:

Swing and a miss, Alex.

When the Right boycotted Bud Light, Target, and the NFL you'll notice we didn't burn down stadiums or ransack department stores or vandalize beer delivery trucks.

We held actual boycotts: not buying a product.

The Left are making sure no one can buy or feel safe driving a Tesla.

If you don't see the difference, you're a Leftist. Or an idiot. Or both.

Your IQ is sub 80 and those who liked this post are dumber than you. There’s a HUGE disparity between a boycott and domestic terrorism. You low IQ twat. pic.twitter.com/hymbramqpe — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 20, 2025

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you meme.

You don’t know what boycott means, huh? 😂 — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) March 20, 2025

Someone should by Alex a dictionary.

You decide not to buy Teslas that's fine but don't conflate terrorizing people who choose to buy them and vandalizing lots and cars as a boycott you disingenuous phukstick — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) March 20, 2025

+1000 for the creative spelling on that last word.

How many Budlight factories, Targets, and NFL games were shot up and set on fire by MAGA? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2025

Zero. That number is zero.

Only Democrats would think that vandalism and boycotting are the same thing. 😳 — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) March 20, 2025

And therein lies the problem.

Yeah, we hate on your boycott.



Or maybe it’s the keying, destroying, and firebombing we have an issue with. — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) March 20, 2025

To the Left, that's just 'free speech' and not vandalism or terrorism.

traaaash philosophy - shame on you — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) March 20, 2025

He has no shame.

'Fiery, but mostly peaceful boycott' - Alex, probably.

I notice no one burned down a brewery? https://t.co/f8mhgwi3Dr — WokeA**Person, Talkin’ WAP WAP WAP (@Woke_A**_Person) March 20, 2025

Or a football stadium. Or a Target.

The Right boycotts by spending money somewhere else.



The Left boycotts by threatening people and burning stuff.



We are not the same. https://t.co/AY9vQcJIvV — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) March 20, 2025

Advertisement

We are most definitely not the same.

I didn’t know boycotts were when you vandalize things.



Weird. https://t.co/pvkdd8HB2Z — RBe (@RBPundit) March 20, 2025

Alex must be using the 'Rules for Radicals' dictionary.

Leftist have a terrifying new definition of "boycott" https://t.co/y3NRRVlZlj pic.twitter.com/e2QVRUtgjC — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 20, 2025

It's absolutely terrifying to realize what the Left defines as 'boycott.'

It’s almost as if this idiot equates torching businesses and vandalism with…just not buying from businesses you don’t wanna support. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/CWkRdEjQBN — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) March 20, 2025

He is.

By design. He's not stupid (okay, he is), he knows exactly what he's doing here.