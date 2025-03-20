Leftist Alex Cole Returns With Irrefutable Proof the Left Can't Meme, Like, AT ALL

Great, Now You Can Finance Your Midnight Taco Cravings Like a True American
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

The Left can't meme because the are the meme. That's an axiom this writer has professed for quite some time now, because the Left keeps proving it correct time and time again.

They either make overly wordy memes that no one's going to read, or they make cringe memes that aren't funny. And sometimes, the memes are just flat-out wrong.

Like this one:

Swing and a miss, Alex.

When the Right boycotted Bud Light, Target, and the NFL you'll notice we didn't burn down stadiums or ransack department stores or vandalize beer delivery trucks.

We held actual boycotts: not buying a product.

The Left are making sure no one can buy or feel safe driving a Tesla.

If you don't see the difference, you're a Leftist. Or an idiot. Or both.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you meme.

Someone should by Alex a dictionary.

+1000 for the creative spelling on that last word.

Zero. That number is zero.

And therein lies the problem.

To the Left, that's just 'free speech' and not vandalism or terrorism.

He has no shame.

'Fiery, but mostly peaceful boycott' - Alex, probably.

Or a football stadium. Or a Target.

We are most definitely not the same.

Alex must be using the 'Rules for Radicals' dictionary.

It's absolutely terrifying to realize what the Left defines as 'boycott.'

He is.

By design. He's not stupid (okay, he is), he knows exactly what he's doing here.

Tags: BOYCOTT BUD LIGHT MEME MEMES NFL TARGET

