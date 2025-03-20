Greenpeace OUT: Activist Org Will Likely Fold After Judge Rules It Must Fork Over $667 MILLION in Damages

Lefty eco-organization and activist group Greenpeace may be nearing the end.

Back in 2016 and 2017, the group staged protests, blocked roads, and caused damage to the Dakota Access Pipeline in pursuit of their eco-agenda.

The company they attacked, Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access, sued Greenpeace for 'defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other acts.'

Following a trial, a jury awarded almost three quarters of a billion in damages to the energy companies:

Greenpeace hit with $667 million judgement.



"...massive financial blow to the group that environmentalists say could chill future climate advocacy" pic.twitter.com/obB3oD3oKb — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 19, 2025

Here's more from the AP:

Greenpeace said earlier that a large award to the pipeline company would threaten to bankrupt the organization. Following the nine-person jury’s verdict, Greenpeace’s senior legal adviser said the group’s work 'is never going to stop.' 'That’s the really important message today, and we’re just walking out and we’re going to get together and figure out what our next steps are,' Deepa Padmanabha told reporters outside the courthouse. The organization later said it plans to appeal the decision. 'The fight against Big Oil is not over today,' Greenpeace International General Counsel Kristin Casper said. 'We know that the law and the truth are on our side.' She said the group will see Energy Transfer in court in July in Amsterdam in an anti-intimidation lawsuit filed there last month. The damages total nearly $666.9 million. The jury found Greenpeace USA must pay the bulk of the damages, nearly $404 million, while Greenpeace Fund Inc. and Greenpeace International would each pay roughly $131 million.

Here's hoping they go broke.

Greenpeace paid "outsiders" to disrupt and occupy the Dakota Access oil pipeline construction site in 2016 and 2017.



This included protester training 👀



(Wealthy donors paying for "climate disruption" actions might see similar cases for conspiracy.) pic.twitter.com/KpkgQODpwZ — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 19, 2025

This needs to stop.

I doubt the judgement will ever be paid. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) March 19, 2025

The judge should enforce the ruling and take everything Greenpeace owns.

@Greenpeace didn’t have a peep to say when endangered whales were dying by the dozens due to offshore wind so no big loss. — bablesmith (@bablesmith) March 20, 2025

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

If Greenpeace HAS $667 million, THAT is the scandal. — Ib1netmon (@Ib1netmon) March 20, 2025

Their entire argument is they don't have that money.

But if they did -- we agree.

Looks like Energy Transfer will own a fleet of used marine vessels after GP files for bankruptcy pic.twitter.com/SPXJXvQmed — John Galt X (@jf168401) March 20, 2025

Oh, we hope so.

So, so good.

Me: Doctor, every time I sneeze, I get a four hour erection and Greenpeace gets a crushing judgment.



Doc: What are you taking anything for it?



Me: Pepper. https://t.co/d6nB5qjOva — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 20, 2025

We laughed out loud at this.

Climate cult being put out of business. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/qymQaGLdZl — Just Donna 🇺🇸 (@Crypsis12) March 20, 2025

Stay woke, go broke!

It couldn’t happen to a nicer organization.



I see the Greenpeace canvassers on the streets in Taipei. Trying to talk people into giving them not a donation, but a monthly fixed amount: a green tithe if you will.



To do what? Nothing but holding humanity backwards! Stopping… https://t.co/2cgKXGIHvl — Angelica 🌐⚛️🇹🇼 (@AngelicaOung) March 20, 2025

They are regressive, not progressive.

Again: The implosion of the climate scam is real, and it's spectacular. https://t.co/xnLE7fC6uT — Tom Nelson (@TomANelson) March 20, 2025

It's so spectacular.