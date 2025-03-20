VIP
VIP
Daily Beast Sounds Alarm About Trump's 'Bonkers' Plan for the Kennedy Center (Yeah,...

Greenpeace OUT: Activist Org Will Likely Fold After Judge Rules It Must Fork Over $667 MILLION in Damages

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on March 20, 2025

Lefty eco-organization and activist group Greenpeace may be nearing the end.

Back in 2016 and 2017, the group staged protests, blocked roads, and caused damage to the Dakota Access Pipeline in pursuit of their eco-agenda.

The company they attacked, Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access, sued Greenpeace for 'defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other acts.'

Following a trial, a jury awarded almost three quarters of a billion in damages to the energy companies:

Here's more from the AP:

Greenpeace said earlier that a large award to the pipeline company would threaten to bankrupt the organization. Following the nine-person jury’s verdict, Greenpeace’s senior legal adviser said the group’s work 'is never going to stop.'

'That’s the really important message today, and we’re just walking out and we’re going to get together and figure out what our next steps are,' Deepa Padmanabha told reporters outside the courthouse.

The organization later said it plans to appeal the decision.

'The fight against Big Oil is not over today,' Greenpeace International General Counsel Kristin Casper said. 'We know that the law and the truth are on our side.'

She said the group will see Energy Transfer in court in July in Amsterdam in an anti-intimidation lawsuit filed there last month.

The damages total nearly $666.9 million. The jury found Greenpeace USA must pay the bulk of the damages, nearly $404 million, while Greenpeace Fund Inc. and Greenpeace International would each pay roughly $131 million.

Here's hoping they go broke.

This needs to stop.

The judge should enforce the ruling and take everything Greenpeace owns.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Their entire argument is they don't have that money.

But if they did -- we agree.

Oh, we hope so.

So, so good.

We laughed out loud at this.

Stay woke, go broke!

They are regressive, not progressive.

It's so spectacular.

