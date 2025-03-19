FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six Words

There's an adage that if you have to tell people you are something, odds are you most definitely not that thing.

We'll point to a very specific example. The Left keeps telling us Minnesota governor and failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is the embodiment of masculinity.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

Sorry. This writer couldn't even write that sentence without cracking up.

Yesterday, Timmy tried to prove his masculinity by saying he could take on any Trump supporter in a WWE-style match, to which this writer says 'Challenge accepted' (as did NWA Champ Tyrus). Somehow, we don't think Timmy will be taking either of them up on their offer.

But the Left will keep insisting he's what it means to be a man.

Enter Caitlyn Jenner, who just took out Walz from the top rope:

I am more ‘masculine’ than this 🤡 Gov Walz https://t.co/EjW2fU1hI7 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 19, 2025

This writer is sitting in Panera and she's laughing at this.

Perhaps because you’re a male gold medal athlete? — Magills (@magills_) March 19, 2025

And Tim Walz can't even load a hunting rifle.

You are a male Olympic athlete after all and Tim Walz is a weird little dude that sits around drinking the water in Minnesota and eating a lot of doughnuts. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) March 19, 2025

Walz has mastered the Rockett-style high kick, though.

But he does have a better gate…🤣 pic.twitter.com/PKLnG0jCGo — B-rad Brad (@HawksandCards) March 19, 2025

Man, Walz is so weird.

Have you seen videos of Walz and his wife? She legit looks scared of him. Very interesting dynamic. Having said that, there is nothing masculine about Walz. — gerbil sauvage 🇺🇸 (@gerbilsauvage) March 19, 2025

His wife is just as weird as he is.

She liked the smell of Minneapolis burning and said tampons in boys' bathrooms helps kids learn to read.

His identity is non of those things, that’s why his entire campaign was based on the fact that he’s a “real man” who hunts and loves football. Guys such a loser. — J. Adkins (@_gobearfoot) March 19, 2025

Democrats thought if they said Walz is masculine enough times, it would make it true.

Bro... you were literally an American Gold Medalist at the Olympics. Literally NO ONE thinks you are less masculine than this gay guy. https://t.co/3LeAiRrse8 — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) March 19, 2025

Tim Walz probably does.

Yeah, we're dead, too.

Not Caitlyn trolling LOL https://t.co/HqKy04ep3b — Princess of Politics (@Cher_P_O_P) March 19, 2025

Jenner is trolling.

Captain Kangaroo was awesome though.

Walz is not.

And this is why I’m never deleting this app. https://t.co/ZyGsq3LhbG — Jon Grode (@GrodeJon) March 19, 2025

Never, ever deleting this app.