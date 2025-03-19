FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six Words

Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on March 19, 2025
Twitchy

There's an adage that if you have to tell people you are something, odds are you most definitely not that thing.

We'll point to a very specific example. The Left keeps telling us Minnesota governor and failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is the embodiment of masculinity.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

Sorry. This writer couldn't even write that sentence without cracking up.

Yesterday, Timmy tried to prove his masculinity by saying he could take on any Trump supporter in a WWE-style match, to which this writer says 'Challenge accepted' (as did NWA Champ Tyrus). Somehow, we don't think Timmy will be taking either of them up on their offer.

But the Left will keep insisting he's what it means to be a man.

Enter Caitlyn Jenner, who just took out Walz from the top rope:

This writer is sitting in Panera and she's laughing at this.

And Tim Walz can't even load a hunting rifle.

Walz has mastered the Rockett-style high kick, though.

Man, Walz is so weird.

His wife is just as weird as he is.

She liked the smell of Minneapolis burning and said tampons in boys' bathrooms helps kids learn to read.

Democrats thought if they said Walz is masculine enough times, it would make it true.

Tim Walz probably does.

Yeah, we're dead, too.

Jenner is trolling.

Captain Kangaroo was awesome though.

Walz is not.

Never, ever deleting this app.

