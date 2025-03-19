Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla,...
There's a Target on Elon Musk

Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happen to Hate Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 19, 2025
Twitchy

Bill Kristol has been infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome for years, and now he's got a comorbid case of Elon Derangement Syndrome.

A few days ago, we shared with you how BIll Kristol wrote an entire piece for The Bulwark based on a dream he had.

Yeah, that's the level of 'journalism' the Left has sunk to.

And it looks like he had another fever dream about Elon Musk:

Sure, Bill.

Whatever you say.

Funny how that veteran sounds exactly like every other Leftist spouting that 'South African oligarch' line or some variation thereof.

Kristol is jealous.

He’s a total liar.

They're doing great.

Keep it up!

Grateful Calvin
You don't hate Elon enough to be useful to Bill.

Another veteran Bill won't talk to.

Like Tim Walz.

Is that who Walz got his quote from?

We bet those quotes are extremely insightful.

We're more likely to believe this quote than anything Bill publishes.

Tags: BILL KRISTOL ELON MUSK VETERANS THE BULWARK

