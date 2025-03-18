Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING...
He's Running, Isn't He? After RUINING Biz During COVID and With Minimum Wage...
VIP
Patty Murray WARNS Americans that USPS Will Start Delaying Mail If Cut and...
From Retaliation to Redemption: IRS Whistleblowers Who Exposed Hunter Biden Probe Failures...
Chuck Schumer Gleefully Sneers at Weary Taxpayers Desperately Clinging to Their Hard-Earne...
Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)
MUST-READ Thread Highlights Data Showing HOW Trump Won Including YUGE Shift In This...
The Democrat Party Is Dying, and I Know Why
Ilhan Omar Declares the Alien Enemies Act 'Un-American' and HOO BOY That Was...
'We're NOT an International Homeless Shelter': Matt Walsh's NEW Poem for Statue of...
Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6...
'Literally Can't BELIEVE This Is Real!' What Chuck Schumer Said About Panting Next...
Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment...

Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in an UPROAR

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:40 PM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Today, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, issued a statement concerning President Donald Trump's calls to impeach Judge Boasberg, who had ordered the administration to turn around a plane full of illegal alien gang members as it was en route to El Salvador.

Advertisement

Here's what Roberts said:

The post concludes:

'For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.'

Conservatives are not happy with this statement. At all.

To this writer, it sure seems like a cop-out as federal judges seem determined to undermine the Trump administration on the extra-legal grounds of 'Orange Man Bad.'

The entire post reads:

If Chief Justice Roberts wants to minimize attacks on out of control appointed leftwing district court judges abusing their role and claiming to be able to overrule the elected President of the United States on management details that are clearly within his role as defined by the Constitution and the Federalist Papers then he should intervene and overrule these absurd power grabs. The Chief Justice can defend the Court by overruling bad judges before the Executive and Legislative Branches start acting against them. The burden is on the Chief Justice not the President.

Recommended

Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING to Disown Chuck Schumer
Sam J.
Advertisement

Gingrich is correct.

The least of his worries.

This post reads:

Our Constitution gives John Roberts no power whatsoever when it comes to judicial impeachment, and it certainly doesn’t give him the power to “reject” congressional impeachment when and if it comes. 

In fact, this unbridled arrogance from Roberts is the precise reason judicial impeachment is now being demanded for rogue judges. Had Roberts done his job and restrained inferior judges from overstepping their bounds and claiming for themselves authority and power which does not belong to them, we would not find himself in this predicament. These calls are happening precisely because of John Roberts, not in spite of him. 

What John Roberts needs to understand right now is that his continued cowardice in the face of lawless judicial insurrection against the elected government of the people—not rightful criticism of judges—is the fatal threat to the legitimacy of the judiciary he idolizes.

The more he acts like a craven politician, the more we are going to treat him like one. A smarter man than him would understand that the moment the Chief Justice is viewed more as a slimy politician than a fair judge, it’s over for him and his precious judiciary.

Advertisement

All of this.

He's certainly not making himself any friends with this.

Alienate them he has, alas.

Republicans seem undeterred by Roberts' comments, however. Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas filed articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg today:

We've not heard the end of this, not by a long shot.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IMPEACHMENT JOHN ROBERTS JUDGES JUSTICE SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING to Disown Chuck Schumer
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer Gleefully Sneers at Weary Taxpayers Desperately Clinging to Their Hard-Earned Paycheck
justmindy
Ilhan Omar Declares the Alien Enemies Act 'Un-American' and HOO BOY That Was a Mistake
Amy Curtis
He's Running, Isn't He? After RUINING Biz During COVID and With Minimum Wage Hikes, Gavin Newsom Pivots
Amy Curtis
MUST-READ Thread Highlights Data Showing HOW Trump Won Including YUGE Shift In This Important Demo
Sam J.
Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6 Pardon and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING to Disown Chuck Schumer Sam J.
Advertisement