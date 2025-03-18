Ilhan Omar Declares the Alien Enemies Act 'Un-American' and HOO BOY That Was a Mistake

Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 18, 2025
ImgFlip

President Donald Trump has a singular gift: he can make his opponents embrace the absolute worst policy positions simply because they hate him.

As this writer has often said, President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow and Democrats would stage a rally in favor of osteosarcoma, complete with photos of the oncologists President Trump sent to the unemployment line.

One of those issues is illegal immigration. President Trump has managed to drive Democrats to embracing violent narco-terrorists, gang-bangers, rapists, and murderers.

President Trump recently invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime provision that gives him more authority to deport gang members.

And that's making Democrats really angry.

Like Ilhan Omar, who says the Alien Enemies Act -- codified in 50 USC Chapter 3 by a duly elected Congress and signed into law by President John Adams -- is 'un-American.'

WATCH:

Of course, the Left hate the founders, President Adams included. They were racist, slave-owning white supremacists after all.

Democrats have a very weird definition of what is and isn't American.

The absolute nerve.

She also thinks Americans are dumb, so, take anything she says with a grain of salt.

In Omar's world, it apparently does.

History is anathema to the Left.

John Adams.

Every single time.

Yeah, committing immigration fraud is kinda her thing.

And that's not just a rumor. It's true.

Incredible, but not at all suprising.

