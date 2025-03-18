Ilhan Omar Declares the Alien Enemies Act 'Un-American' and HOO BOY That Was a Mistake

President Donald Trump has a singular gift: he can make his opponents embrace the absolute worst policy positions simply because they hate him.

As this writer has often said, President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow and Democrats would stage a rally in favor of osteosarcoma, complete with photos of the oncologists President Trump sent to the unemployment line.

One of those issues is illegal immigration. President Trump has managed to drive Democrats to embracing violent narco-terrorists, gang-bangers, rapists, and murderers.

President Trump recently invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime provision that gives him more authority to deport gang members.

And that's making Democrats really angry.

Like Ilhan Omar, who says the Alien Enemies Act -- codified in 50 USC Chapter 3 by a duly elected Congress and signed into law by President John Adams -- is 'un-American.'

Ilhan Omar calls the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 "UN-AMERICAN" - it was signed by President Adams (founder). pic.twitter.com/iVDy4EXf5h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2025

Of course, the Left hate the founders, President Adams included. They were racist, slave-owning white supremacists after all.

I guess Ilhan Omar is someone who can now determine what is American and what is not?



I'll be here, on the side of President Adams. If anyone else would like to join me, the water's fine. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 18, 2025

Democrats have a very weird definition of what is and isn't American.

Thank you for telling us what’s best for America…



*SQUINTS*



…Ilhan Omar. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) March 17, 2025

The absolute nerve.

She also thinks Americans are dumb, so, take anything she says with a grain of salt.

Wait, so being "American" means making sure that illegal alien gang members remain in the United States? Really? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 18, 2025

In Omar's world, it apparently does.

Ilhan Omar calling a law signed by a Founding Father “un-American” is peak irony. Maybe she should read some history before lecturing the country that gave her everything. 🤡🇺🇸 — Tiago Gomes (@thenamestiago) March 17, 2025

History is anathema to the Left.

Hmmmmm. Ilhan Omar or founding father John Adams? Who do you support? https://t.co/x3Yb1nwOi4 — Bob “The BS Show” Sansevere (@bobsansevere) March 18, 2025

John Adams.

Every single time.

Do you have another sibling to marry instead of saying stupid crap? https://t.co/u9VsUPSknW — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 18, 2025

Yeah, committing immigration fraud is kinda her thing.

Marrying your brother is def more UnAmerican https://t.co/UdBqlcCsKT — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 17, 2025

And that's not just a rumor. It's true.

Incredible that a refugee born in Mogadishu who came here at 12 and was given a privileged life only due to the generosity and good graces of Americans would turn around and bite the hand that feeds her in such ignorant, ungrateful fashion over and over. https://t.co/e7q5PZ7Oec — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 18, 2025

Incredible, but not at all suprising.