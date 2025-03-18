He's Running, Isn't He? After RUINING Biz During COVID and With Minimum Wage Hikes, Gavin Newsom Pivots

Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

No one did more damage to California businesses than Governor Gavin Newsom. Between insane COVID lockdowns that shuttered a lot of doors to unfair 'equitable' re-opening policies to insane tax rates to minimum wage hikes, Gavin Newsom was the enemy of business owners and free enterprise.

He's hoping we all have the collective memory of a goldfish, and that we forget this as he eyes higher office.

Not only has Newsom broken ranks with Democrats on boys in girls' sports (don't believe that's a genuine change, FYI), but he suddenly wants businesses to reach out to him directly with concerns.

More from KCRA3:

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been sending cellphones to the heads of major businesses in California with his direct line programmed into them.

Multiple sources on Monday night told KCRA 3 that several tech executives received the phones, some as recently as over the weekend. Those sources said some in the tech industry were at first skeptical and had security concerns when they received the phones.

Newsom's office confirmed the action on Monday night but would not say who exactly has received them so far. The office said the governor has been sending them on a rolling basis since November to the CEOs of roughly the top 100 largest California-based companies.

"This was the governor's idea to connect more directly with business leaders in the state. The feedback has been positive, and it's led to valuable interactions," said Izzy Gardon, the governor's communications director.

Who is paying for these phones, by the way?

Guess not.

Oh, that's an interesting question, and one this writer hadn't thought of. ARE they outside of FOIA?

One would think not, but it warrants digging into.

Not all business owners are millionaires, especially small business owners.

The entire post reads:

A dedicated hotline or encrypted messaging system (ideal) would be more efficient and less wasteful.

What would happen if @Doge decided to dig into the California State Protocol Foundation? Wonder who funds it, how much is being spent, and what else it’s paying for.

Excellent questions.

Probably a wise idea to stick it in a Faraday bag.

If President Trump did this, the Left would lose their minds screaming about corruption.

Trump paid for a woman's groceries and the Left screamed he was buying her vote.

It is ridiculously transparent.

Oof. That's brutal.

Don't forget this, either.

This writer would love for a business owner -- say one plagued by shoplifting -- to call Newsom on this phone and record the conversation.

She bets that would be very insightful.

