Anti-Trump Leftist Account Celebrates the Day Obamacare Ruined Healthcare for Millions of Americans

The Left loves to praise themselves for accomplishments that are often a) not of their own doing, b) not the win the Left thinks they are, or c) a combination of the two.

This 'victory lap' is definitely in the second category.

When Democrats rammed through the Affordable Care Act via reconciliation, they said it was to give tens of millions of Americans 'healthcare.'

What it did was make healthcare worse, health insurance unaffordable, and millions of Americans without their preferred insurance plans and healthcare providers.

So when an anti-Trump Leftist group tried to take a W on Obama care, it did not go well for them:

This is the moment 30 million people got healthcare.



I remember.



pic.twitter.com/7FXFCl4F5y — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 16, 2025

Let the dragging commence!

This was the moment that my individual health care plan went from $650 a month with a $500 deductible to $1130 a month with a $10,000 deductible... not a family plan, an individual plan for me alone.



I was raped by Obama, Biden and every Dem who voted for the cynically named,… — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 18, 2025

As happened to many, many Americans.

They did not.

129% increase in premiums.

It’s great to be able to pinpoint the very moment when costs when up for healthcare and quality went down. Thanks for posting it! — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) March 16, 2025

And for reminding us who's actually responsible!

You mean they were forced to purchase healthcare or face a tax penalty.

Please note that the cost of healthcare has gone up massively since it was passed. pic.twitter.com/AINylGSWcV — recastthenews (@recastthenews) March 16, 2025

Whenever the government tries to make something more affordable, it becomes incredibly expensive.

While 120 million working people simultaneously lost high quality employer provided health insurance for low quality, high deductible insurance that employees had to pay 25-50% of the premiums for.



Obamacare’s sold out workers for urchins. — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) March 16, 2025

They sure did.

We didn't get healthcare.

We got denied choice.

We got forced into plans we didn't want.

We got kicked off the plans we did want.

We got required to pay for things we didn't want.

We got deductibles that increased by 14x.

We got premiums that increased by 10x.

We got screwed. — Shashi (@shashigalore) March 18, 2025

We sure did.

Remember Obama's lie of the year? "If you like your healthcare you can keep your healthcare." 🤡 — Souls 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@PSouls2) March 18, 2025

One of the biggest political lies of all time.

*were forced to buy health insurance or pay a fine



Fixed it for you. https://t.co/5T2OLoyMpP — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) March 18, 2025

Exactly what happened there.

The major provisions of Obamacare went into effect in 2014. https://t.co/aibLC6z43U pic.twitter.com/2RmwLAlXgZ — Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) March 18, 2025

Well, look at that.

You know who REALLY celebrated that day? The insurance companies who worked with Obama to raise rates and limit coverage. What a scam. https://t.co/H16ZcERxCj — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 18, 2025

They sure did.

HEALTH INSURANCE IS NOT A SYNONYM FOR HEALTH CARE AND I WILL TAKE THIS WINDMILL OUT THIS TIME! https://t.co/6dEeY3Rki4 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) March 18, 2025

So will we.

Because they're not the same.