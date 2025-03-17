Sudden Constitutional Scholar Jake Tapper Says Trump Cannot Nullify Biden's Autopen Pardons

'Whole Lot of Crazy!' Catherine Herridge Shares Previous FBI Inclusivity Guide and YIKES
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:55 AM on March 17, 2025
Townhall Media

It's clear today is going to be all about President Donald Trump's assertion that pardons issued by former President Joe Biden are null and void, owing to the fact Joe Biden's staff used an autopen to sign a lot of his documents, including all pardons except Hunter's.

We discussed that here earlier this morning.

Now Jake Tapper -- you know, the guy who waited until 2025 to write a book about Joe Biden's cognitive decline -- is chiming in, saying Donald Trump doesn't have the Constitutional authority to do this:

As our writer Aaron said, there are absolutely legitimate legal questions surrounding not only the pardons but other legislation signed by an autopen. Namely: was Joe Biden aware of the pardons? Was he aware of the legislation? 

They always are baited by Trump's rants.

And only Biden has the authority to issue those pardons. If he didn't know, whoever did issue them didn't have Constitutional authority.

Yes, there are.

And it's all the Democrats' fault.

The latter.

If the Democrats -- including Kamala Harris -- had done their job and removed Joe Biden from office when they deemed him unfit to run for reelection, Harris would've been POTUS, and the pardons would've been signed by someone with a (mostly) functioning brain.

They didn't do that.

And here we are.

You'll be not shocked to learn that Jake Tapper said NOTHING on X about Joe Biden trying to amend the Constitution via social media posts.

Depends on how big that book advance check is.

We noticed.

The same people fine with the Autopen Presidency will also scream about how Elon Musk is an unelected oligarch running America.

We'll leave you with these thoughts, also from Aaron:

The entire post reads:

I accept the principle that the pardon can be written by another person, and it can even be physically signed using an auto pen by another person at the President’s direction. 

But I do not accept the notion that this person can do it without the knowledge and consent of the president. Because if it is done without the knowledge or consent of the president, then it is not done in any meaningful way by the president.

And as I just said only the president can issue a pardon on the federal level.

So if Trump can show what he claims, then his justice department has every right to treat those pardons purportedly issued by Biden as a nullity. Void ab initio 

I discuss the issue in more detail, here: https://twitchy.com/aaronwalker/2025/03/17/donald-trump-declares-bidens-pardons-to-be-void-n2409935

We couldn't have said it any better.

