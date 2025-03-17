Come and Take It! French EMP Wants the Statue of Liberty Back Because America Elected Donald Trump

CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

We regret to inform you that at least one French MEP is mad at America. 

Why? A nation that elected President Donald Trump in a free and fair election no longer embodies the values of liberty and democracy.

Because Orange Man Bad. Or something.

MEP Raphaël Glucksmann is so mad, in fact, he wants the Statue of Liberty back:

He can have it.

If he personally comes and takes it himself.

This writer loves the French. Hopes to visit Paris one day, but Glucksmann is not their best or brightest.

You're close.

'Democracy' means 'the party we like wins.'

Those were loans, not 'donated aid', and the Statue of Liberty was a gift.

Other than missing those two salient points, excellent argument.

Gold star.

That's not accurate either. It was a gift for the Centennial of the Declaration of Independence and to honor the close relationship between France and America.

Absolutely ZERO understanding.

All of this.

No, it's not.

We're sure he's heartbrooken.

We have a sneaking suspicion Glucksmann wouldn't like that at all.

