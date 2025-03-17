Come and Take It! French EMP Wants the Statue of Liberty Back Because America Elected Donald Trump

We regret to inform you that at least one French MEP is mad at America.

Why? A nation that elected President Donald Trump in a free and fair election no longer embodies the values of liberty and democracy.

Because Orange Man Bad. Or something.

MEP Raphaël Glucksmann is so mad, in fact, he wants the Statue of Liberty back:

JUST IN: French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann has called for the United States to return the Statue of Liberty, arguing that the U.S. no longer embodies the values of liberty and democracy it was meant to symbolize.



He can have it.

If he personally comes and takes it himself.

LOL how very French of him — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 17, 2025

This writer loves the French. Hopes to visit Paris one day, but Glucksmann is not their best or brightest.

This guy is an absolute joke!

America is independent and we have a new duly elected President. Everyone seems to believe democracy means democrat party, but that could not be farther from the truth. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) March 17, 2025

You're close.

'Democracy' means 'the party we like wins.'

If Trump can demand repayments from Ukraine for donated aid, France can absolutely ask for the Statue of Liberty back - and repayments for helping in the American revolutionary war.



They shouldn't but that's the ridiculous precedent being set by Trump. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) March 17, 2025

Those were loans, not 'donated aid', and the Statue of Liberty was a gift.

Other than missing those two salient points, excellent argument.

Gold star.

Uh no. The statue was a celebration of the end of slavery. US Independence was 100 years previous. — fearplay (@fearplay78) March 17, 2025

That's not accurate either. It was a gift for the Centennial of the Declaration of Independence and to honor the close relationship between France and America.

Here we see Glucksmann has zero understanding of why the French PEOPLE and Bartholdi gifted the statue to the US. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) March 17, 2025

Absolutely ZERO understanding.

Who's going to try to take it from us? The guys who did the feast scene at the Paris Olympics? We've got too many American soldiers buried at Normandy for that MEP to even suggest it. Shame on that jerk. Lady Liberty stays right in that Harbor🇺🇸🇺🇸🗽 — Bonster (@BonsterRN) March 17, 2025

All of this.

Lotta things America would like returned - the doughboys and the GI’s who died at Normandy especially.

This is not helping your case Europe. https://t.co/Mmh5aYPMcV — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) March 17, 2025

No, it's not.

We're sure he's heartbrooken.

So true! American should go back to the positions we had in 1884 when the statue was gifted. https://t.co/eQ0j8vPvPQ — Grav (@Grav_Amundsen) March 17, 2025

We have a sneaking suspicion Glucksmann wouldn't like that at all.