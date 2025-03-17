'Dictator S**t': Aaron Rupar Drops New Narrative in Response to Trump's Nullification of Autopen Pardons

Earlier this morning, we told you President Donald Trump is taking aim at former President Joe Biden and his beloved autopen. Specifically, the Trump administration appears poised to challenge pardons issued by Biden, on the basis he may not have been competent enough to issue said pardons (or even aware that he did it).

As this writer's colleague Aaron wrote back in December:

First, what if Joe Biden was no longer competent, mentally, to issue such a pardon, either in general or just at the specific moment he signed it? The 25th Amendment sets up one method of dealing with incompetent presidents but the law might organically develop another. For instance, imagine this outlandish scenario. Imagine someone slipped an unusually potent dose of LSD into the president’s drink and while under the influence, the president issued all kinds of crazy new regulations. When the president was him or herself again, surely the President can say that the regulations were not properly issued because he was not competent to do so, right? So why can’t someone say that at some point in the presidency, Biden became unable to issue pardons? Thus the Trump administration could investigate the pardon on that basis: To see if Biden was competent to issue it. And if he wasn’t, perhaps it could be rescinded.

These are deep and important questions and, frankly, uncharted territory.

And it's all self-inflicted on the part of the Democrats.

All they had to do was admit Biden had cognitive issues, remove him from office, and have Kamala Harris take over and issue the pardons.

They didn't, so here we are.

But the Left is going to go all-in on opposing this and Aaron Rupar is leading the charge:

This is not actually 'dictator s**t,' Aaron.

This is what happens when Democrats prop up a cognitively unwell man as president.

Right? Signing pardons as if you are the actual President is quite outrageous. Time to investigate and charge these people with treason. — King Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@KingBawkBawk) March 17, 2025

It's definitely time to investigate who was calling the shots on Biden-era legislation.

Cry harder. Your Democrat ilk are going to jail. Have a nice night. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 17, 2025

What we're seeing is pure panic on the part of the Left because they might actually face accountability now.

Presidential minions, using auto-penned signatures to pardon themselves, is DICTATOR S**T. Joe Biden literally only “signed” ONE pardon, and that was for his son. STFU, Commie. pic.twitter.com/zKfIP9qH8m — @RealRightwinginit (@DebraRu66150029) March 17, 2025

If Donald Trump misspeaks once, Aaron Rupar will be screaming to invoke the 25th Amendment, and yet he's wholly incurious about who was wielding the autopen in the Biden administration.

Tell me about it. Not only did Biden give pre-emptive pardons to all the people in his circle that committed crimes against Americans, he didn't even sign the pardons himself — The Tim (not that Tim) 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) March 17, 2025

And Aaron is okay with this.

The Dictator s**t is a political party that knew their President was mentally incompetent & decided to take over & used autopen to sign documents and orders only the President is allowed to sign. The Democrat party are your dictators & traitors. https://t.co/PIHHoxi8hG — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) March 17, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.