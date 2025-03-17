LOL, Oh NO! Politico Laments that Trump Is Getting the 'Cold Shoulder' From...
That's So Cute! Houthis 'Try' to Attack US Aircraft Carrier While They Continue...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO...
Filibusted! Scott Jennings Gleefully Calls Out Dems’ Hypocrisy Over Senate Rule They Once...
Sitting Steele: Former RNC Chair Anchors MSNBC Show and Warns About South African...
Plane Smart: Stephen Miller Mastermind in Flying Illegal Alien Gangs Out of U.S....
'In This Moment': Scripted Democrats All Repeat Same Phrase on Sunday Shows
Democracy! Democracy! Democracy! Chris Murphy Signals Democrats are Digging in Their Heels...
Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Me...
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Back Trump’s Deportation of Violent Illegal Alien Gan...
VIP
Trump’s Turn: Lefties Cry Foul As the ‘Rules’ They Wrote Come Back to...
California Screamin’: Hollywood Has-Beens Rage at Chuck Schumer Over Passing GOP Spending...
She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We...

'Dictator S**t': Aaron Rupar Drops New Narrative in Response to Trump's Nullification of Autopen Pardons

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:45 AM on March 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Earlier this morning, we told you President Donald Trump is taking aim at former President Joe Biden and his beloved autopen. Specifically, the Trump administration appears poised to challenge pardons issued by Biden, on the basis he may not have been competent enough to issue said pardons (or even aware that he did it).

Advertisement

As this writer's colleague Aaron wrote back in December:

First, what if Joe Biden was no longer competent, mentally, to issue such a pardon, either in general or just at the specific moment he signed it? The 25th Amendment sets up one method of dealing with incompetent presidents but the law might organically develop another.

For instance, imagine this outlandish scenario. Imagine someone slipped an unusually potent dose of LSD into the president’s drink and while under the influence, the president issued all kinds of crazy new regulations. When the president was him or herself again, surely the President can say that the regulations were not properly issued because he was not competent to do so, right? So why can’t someone say that at some point in the presidency, Biden became unable to issue pardons? Thus the Trump administration could investigate the pardon on that basis: To see if Biden was competent to issue it. And if he wasn’t, perhaps it could be rescinded.

These are deep and important questions and, frankly, uncharted territory.

And it's all self-inflicted on the part of the Democrats.

All they had to do was admit Biden had cognitive issues, remove him from office, and have Kamala Harris take over and issue the pardons.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They didn't, so here we are.

But the Left is going to go all-in on opposing this and Aaron Rupar is leading the charge:

This is not actually 'dictator s**t,' Aaron.

This is what happens when Democrats prop up a cognitively unwell man as president.

It's definitely time to investigate who was calling the shots on Biden-era legislation.

What we're seeing is pure panic on the part of the Left because they might actually face accountability now.

If Donald Trump misspeaks once, Aaron Rupar will be screaming to invoke the 25th Amendment, and yet he's wholly incurious about who was wielding the autopen in the Biden administration.

Advertisement

And Aaron is okay with this.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN PARDON AARON RUPAR BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT’
Aaron Walker
That's So Cute! Houthis 'Try' to Attack US Aircraft Carrier While They Continue to Take a Beating
Eric V.
LOL, Oh NO! Politico Laments that Trump Is Getting the 'Cold Shoulder' From Legacy Media
Grateful Calvin
Plane Smart: Stephen Miller Mastermind in Flying Illegal Alien Gangs Out of U.S. Thwarting Activist Judge
Warren Squire
Filibusted! Scott Jennings Gleefully Calls Out Dems’ Hypocrisy Over Senate Rule They Once Called Racist
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement