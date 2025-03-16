VIP
COVID Mea Culpas Fall Short: I Demand Real Accountability and Consequences
POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John Fetterman (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 16, 2025
meme

The Democratic Party continues to be in disarray. Unable to find an actual leader and incapable of articulating any policy position beyond "ORANGE MAN BAD!" they've spiraled into the depths of interparty fighting.

Jasmine Crockett went on CNN to talk to Jake Tapper and Tapper asked about Fetterman's criticisms of the Democratic Party.

Watch Crockett's response:

Oof.

He should absolutely do this. It would be hilarious.

Total mystery.

We cannot wait for his clapback.

They are totally detached from reality.

By all means, let her keep throwing shade. It'll end up going so poorly for Democrats.

