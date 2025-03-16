POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John Fetterman (WATCH)

The Democratic Party continues to be in disarray. Unable to find an actual leader and incapable of articulating any policy position beyond "ORANGE MAN BAD!" they've spiraled into the depths of interparty fighting.

Advertisement

Jasmine Crockett went on CNN to talk to Jake Tapper and Tapper asked about Fetterman's criticisms of the Democratic Party.

Watch Crockett's response:

🚨DEMOCRAT CAT FIGHT 🚨



Tapper: "John Fetterman has been criticizing your party for undignified antics and a sad cavalcade of self owns."



Rep. Crockett: "This is a guy that doesn't seemingly want to own a suit... I don't show up in hoodies when I go on the floor." pic.twitter.com/gk7R7GClWo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 16, 2025

Oof.

Wait until Fetterman dresses as Jasmine Crockett to get on her level — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 16, 2025

He should absolutely do this. It would be hilarious.

Can't understand why CNN is swirling the drain. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 16, 2025

Total mystery.

Fetterman smash!!!! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 16, 2025

We cannot wait for his clapback.

I just don't get why they keep embarrassing themselves like this. Either they have no strategists whatsoever, or the strategists they have are completely detached from reality. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 16, 2025

They are totally detached from reality.

Fetterman, for any of his faults, is authentic. Crockett is a prep school kid posing as Knockoff Cardi B. Perhaps best to rethink the shade. — Pam Murray (@PamMurrayCT) March 16, 2025

By all means, let her keep throwing shade. It'll end up going so poorly for Democrats.

I was told for months that criticizing his attire was ableist.



Is the media interested in demanding Democrats answer for the 180-degree change in talking points? https://t.co/Mbk49Q220I — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 16, 2025

Funny how that changed so quickly.

You can dress to the nines in pink or otherwise but the reality is people aren’t buying what you’re selling. Fetterman may dress like a street kid but what he’s selling, people are buying. https://t.co/xufkYLD41q — James Heilman (@jkheilman) March 16, 2025

With Fetterman, what you see is what you get.

People like that.

Come for the cat fight, stay for Crockett explaining how the infamous “choose your fighter” TikTok video of old democrat ladies came to be.



Crockett says that an influencer asked them to do it and she didn’t know what she was getting into. https://t.co/FijelM9eBR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 16, 2025

That video was so cringeworthy.

Haha. Progressives are now the “wear a suit or shut up” wing? These people belong in psychiatric facilities, not Congress. https://t.co/9RlfsyEv8z — Ekerot (@Ekerot57) March 16, 2025

They're insane.