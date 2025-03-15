Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters She Wants Them DEAD (WATCH)

If you ask the Left, they'll tell you they're the people full of love and tolerance for their fellow man. They're just like Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mother Teresa all rolled into one.

They'll swear up and down it's the Right who are evil, racist, violent Nazis.

Except -- time and again -- we get videos like this featuring Leftists and not conservatives.

WATCH:

"I Would Like for You to Die"



Leftist Freaks Out on DOGE Supporters pic.twitter.com/jtXZpcHeBB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 15, 2025

We bet she's a blast at parties.

This woman is evil — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2025

Pure evil.

Seriously, wishing someone to die of horrible diseases is not normal



The left is insane they have no plot, no moral compass, no direction… — Ivy Gold Girl (@ivygoldgirl) March 15, 2025

They can't defend any of the positions they hold because they're a) that bad and b) change more frequently than most people change underwear.

So they resort to bullying, violence, and suppression of dissent to get their way.

You know, like actual fascists.

Never laugh at these people.

This woman, and millions like her, would eagerly fill the cattle cars, operate the "showers" and run the concentration camps.

They are truly dangerous. — mikedrop1369 (@mikegrant786540) March 15, 2025

Oh, you can laugh at and mock them.

But take them seriously. Because COVID proved they'd absolutely ship us off to camps if they could.

They all look and talk the same. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 15, 2025

All exactly the same.

They always look the same pic.twitter.com/oqtF6uV92H — Dickie Bondgino (@pebblefeller1) March 15, 2025

They're the embodiment of NPCs.

This woman would line-up people in ditches and shoot them if she could. https://t.co/00UURskxyx — The Grammatical Fiction (@Koestghost) March 15, 2025

This isn't wrong.

That's not the takeaway. The takeaway is she said their suffering and the suffering of their families would make her life meaningful. https://t.co/pVUyjnUqJb — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) March 15, 2025

That's both scary and sad.

It’s not okay to tell people “I would like for you to die”



These leftists are saying that to @DOGE supporters—just because they disagree



Not cool https://t.co/toY0jFnKC2 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 15, 2025

'Not cool' is putting it mildly.

The only way they define themselves as human beings is by the people they hate, and how much they hate them... https://t.co/IzIbEmsRsk — Jake Needham | INSPECTOR TAY NOVELS (@JakeNeedham) March 15, 2025

Correct. Because everything about them is rooted in their political identity.

I'm glad she said this on the 5 year anniversary of lockdowns. It serves as a poignant reminder that there are millions of people in America that would wage war against you if given the chance. https://t.co/5uHjYgxk80 — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 15, 2025

When you remember that the same people support gun confiscation, it all makes sense.

This evil creature will always be miserable no matter what happens. https://t.co/goqX0nmtwS — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 15, 2025

No matter what. Misery is her state of being.

I honestly don’t understand how these people live everyday being as miserable as they always are. https://t.co/BWLDkEz0mD — Tim (@moopoint55) March 15, 2025

They delight in others suffering because misery loves company.