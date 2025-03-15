Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness
Milwaukee's Bleeding-Heart Paper Spins a Sob Story for a Deported Mom Caught in...
Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and...
VIP
Midterm ‘Moderates’: Dems Will Market 'Middle of the Road' Candidates Who Are Radical...
The New Hotness: Keying Swastikas Into Cybertrucks
Watch Dr. Lena Wen Admit COVID 'Conspiracy Theorists' She Wanted to Imprison at...
Dumb and Dumberer: The Great American Politi-clown Showdown to Find America’s Top Politica...
Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front...
Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching...
Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands...
'Fate Loves Irony'! Here's a Trump-Related Shot and Chaser Spotlighting the EPIC Dem...
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at...
VIP
'This Account Is a Riot'! 'Democratic Wins' Cheers on 'Huge' Anti-Trump Protest at...

Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters She Wants Them DEAD (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 15, 2025
ImgFlip

If you ask the Left, they'll tell you they're the people full of love and tolerance for their fellow man. They're just like Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mother Teresa all rolled into one.

Advertisement

They'll swear up and down it's the Right who are evil, racist, violent Nazis.

Except -- time and again -- we get videos like this featuring Leftists and not conservatives.

WATCH:

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Pure evil.

They can't defend any of the positions they hold because they're a) that bad and b) change more frequently than most people change underwear.

So they resort to bullying, violence, and suppression of dissent to get their way.

You know, like actual fascists.

Oh, you can laugh at and mock them.

Recommended

Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and HOO BOY It Backfires
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

But take them seriously. Because COVID proved they'd absolutely ship us off to camps if they could.

All exactly the same.

They're the embodiment of NPCs.

This isn't wrong.

That's both scary and sad.

'Not cool' is putting it mildly.

Advertisement

Correct. Because everything about them is rooted in their political identity.

When you remember that the same people support gun confiscation, it all makes sense.

No matter what. Misery is her state of being.

They delight in others suffering because misery loves company.

Tags: BREITBART DEATH THREATS LEFTISTS DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and HOO BOY It Backfires
Amy Curtis
Milwaukee's Bleeding-Heart Paper Spins a Sob Story for a Deported Mom Caught in a Dirty Drug Ring
justmindy
Watch Dr. Lena Wen Admit COVID 'Conspiracy Theorists' She Wanted to Imprison at Home Were RIGHT All Along
Amy Curtis
Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front of a Boy
Amy Curtis
The New Hotness: Keying Swastikas Into Cybertrucks
Brett T.
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and HOO BOY It Backfires Amy Curtis
Advertisement